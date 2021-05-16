Source: ZLHR responds to comments made by Honourable Ziyambi – The Zimbabwean

ON 15 May 2021, the High Court of Zimbabwe in the urgent applicationsof Young Lawyers Association of Zimbabwe and Musa Kika issued an orderto the effect of which was to inter alia confirm that the term ofoffice of Honourable Justice Luke Malaba had expired and he had ceasedto be the Chief Justice of Zimbabwe after attaining the age of 70years.In a statement issued on the same day, Hon. Ziyambi Ziyambi, theMinister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs althoughprofessing to respect the above decision proceeded to criticise anddemean both the decision and the Honourable Judge, who on behalf ofthe High Court delivered the judgment.

The criticism is in our view intemperate, less than measured and not

befitting of an Honourable Minister of the Government of Zimbabwe.

It also contained threats to judicial independence which are

unacceptable in a democratic nation and are inconsistent with the

doctrine of the separation of powers as enshrined in our Constitution.

We are further concerned and disturbed by the patently false narrative

in the statement that Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), is

using money to capture various state institutions and to destabilise

the Government of Zimbabwe.

There is not an iota of truth in these reckless and defamatory

allegations. The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

knows this only too well.

ZLHR is a law-based organisation of law abiding legal practitioners

whose sole objective is to promote and support observance of the rule

of law and the promotion of constitutionalism.

In our efforts we have collaborated with both civil society and

various arms of the Government of Zimbabwe; the Minster of Justice,

Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will attest to this. We have litigated

extensively in order to defend the indigent and defenceless and to

uphold the rule of law. In this respect, our work speaks for itself.

We take strong exception to the false and defamatory statements of and

about ZLHR and our rights in this respect are fully reserved.

While we do not wish to comment on a matter which may very well be the

subject of an appeal we point out that in our law a litigant who is

unhappy with a court decision has the option of an appeal, where this

is available and is not entitled to demean the court that handed down

the decision or threaten unlawful action against the successful

litigant or vent their anger on third parties, regardless of how

disappointed they may be with the outcome.

The statement by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary

Affairs does enormous disservice to Zimbabwe and its citizens and

sends the wrong message to all those who cherish justice and the rule

of law.

It is our hope that on reflection, the Minister of Justice, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs will withdraw these gratuitously offensive,

defamatory and false claims against ZLHR and his contemptuous

utterances against the judiciary as they are unwarranted and harmful

to the interests of Zimbabwe.