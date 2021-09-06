ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked Chief Immigration Officer Respect Gono to cause the release of some refugees, who were rounded up from Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers together with Department of Immigration officials and arbitrarily detained at Chikurubi Female Prison and at Harare Remand Prison

Source: ZLHR seeks release of refugees arbitrarily detained in prison – The Zimbabwean

When the refugees namely Christine Kwizagira, Mirelle Ruvubika, Agnes

Uwizeya and Janine Niyongree and others, who are from the Democratic

Republic of Congo, Burundi and Rwanda were rounded up in August 2021

after some protests at Tongogara Refugee Camps of which they were not

involved in, they together with their children were advised that they

were being taken to a refugee transit centre.

However, they later found themselves detained at Chikurubi Female

Prison and at Harare Remand Prison without their children and without

any explanation as to why they were being held at these two prisons.

In the letter addressed to Gono, ZLHR lawyers, Paidamoyo Saurombe and

Tinashe Chinopfukutwa protested against the unlawful conduct of police

officers and one Department of Immigration official only identified as

Shonhiwa since Kwizagira, Uwizeya, Niyongree and other refugees are

recognised refugees with refugee status which has not been withdrawn

and are entitled to the protection accorded to refugees at law. The

lawyers charged that even in the case of Ruvubika, whose application

for recognition as a refugee is still pending, there is no legal basis

for her detention.

Saurombe and Chinopfukutwa asked Gono to order the release of the

refugees from prison and reunite them with their family members upon

which they should be returned to Tongogara Refugee Camp.

The human rights lawyers said failure by Gono and the Department of

Immigration to comply with their clients’ request would leave them

with no option but to institute legal proceedings to secure the

release of the refugees and also institute legal proceedings for

damages for unlawful detention against the Department of Immigration

and against Shonhiwa in his personal capacity.