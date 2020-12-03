ZLHR’sintervention forces Bulawayo Polytechnic to rescind expulsion of student

AUTHORITIES at Bulawayo Polytechnic have reversed their decision in which they had expelled a motor mechanics student for alleged misconduct.

Lawson Machida, a mechanical student at Bulawayo Polytechnic was

expelled on 4 November 2020 by Gilbert Mabasa, the Principal at the

institution and suspended for a period of two years and advised that

he may seek readmission at Bulawayo Polytechnic not earlier than 2023

on allegations that he had behaved in a manner that is unbefitting of

a student enrolled at the college.

The unwarranted suspension and expulsion compelled Machida to engage

Jabulani Mhlanga of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who protested

against the institution’s decision.

In a letter addressed to Mabasa, Mhlanga argued that Machida had only

been summoned to testify as a witness on 12 October 2020 in a case in

which a student at Bulawayo Polytechnic had been dragged before a

disciplinary hearing for allegedly assaulting the institution’s

Matron.

Mhlanga charged that even though he was a witness and not subjected to

disciplinary proceedings, the disciplinary committee digressed from

its mandate and made an adverse finding against Machida based on his

testimony as a witness during the disciplinary hearing and held that

he behaved in a manner unbefitting a student.

In addition, Mhlanga protested that the student was not subjected to

any disciplinary hearing in terms of the law and was never given any

notice or advised that he was under any investigation or disciplinary

process for committing acts of misconduct.

The human rights lawyer stated that the expulsion of Machida by Mabasa

without following due processes was a clear violation of his

constitutional rights in particular the right to education guaranteed

in section 75 of the Constitution and the right to administrative

justice provided in section 68 of the Constitution.

In response to Mhlanga’s letter, Mabasa conceded that his institution

had erred in expelling and suspending Machida and advised that the

institution had annulled its decision on the motor mechanics student

and reinstated him to continue pursuing his studies at Bulawayo

Polytechnic.