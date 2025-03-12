ZNA emphatically says no to drugs

Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lietenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe (right) watches as outgoing 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier-General Cephas Gurira signs paperwork to hand over command at Vitalis Musungwa Gava Barracks in Masvingo yesterday

George Maponga, Masvingo Bureau

THE Zimbabwe National Army will not countenance drug and substance abuse within its rank and file with army commander Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe warning that such rotten elements would be automatically dismissed from military service.

Lt Gen Sanyatwe warned that there was absolutely no room for drug and substance abuse within the military and urged line commanders to take strong action against the vice.

He was speaking yesterday at Vitalis Musungwa Gava Barracks, the headquarters of 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo, during the handover-takeover parade between incoming Commander, Brigadier General Oscar Tshuma and his predecessor Brigadier General Cephas Gurira, who is now the new commander of 1 Infantry Brigade which is responsible for Bulawayo metropolitan and Matabeleland North and South provinces.

Lt Gen Sanyatwe was the chief witnessing officer at the colourful ceremony.

The ZNA Commander underscored the need for zero tolerance to drug and substance abuse in the military rank and file.

“Drug and substance abuse among the rank and file affects the operational readiness and well-being of our troops and I want to make it clear that we have zero tolerance to drug and substance abuse in the army. I call upon commanders to dismiss and I repeat “dismiss’’ offenders because there is no room for drug and substance abuse and I repeat ‘no room’ for that vice in the army,’’said Lt Gen Sanyatwe.

He challenged the ZNA to broaden its scope in understanding the battlefield that he said has shifted from the traditional battlefield to new frontiers in spheres such as cyber security.

The ZNA Commander said under his tenure he would continue to tirelessly work to make sure the army remains an efficient, well-equipped fighting force.