ZNA optimistic of beating demining deadline 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) remains optimistic of beating the 2025 deadline of attaining a landmine-free status, Commander ZNA, Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe has said.

He was speaking yesterday during a media briefing on the role of the ZNA, ahead of Heroes and Defence Forces commemorations slated for next week.

Lt-Gen Sanyatwe said the ZNA was working to clear outstanding pockets infested with landmines through collaboration with various international demining pockets.

In contemporary times, he said demining operations had freed large tracts of land that were previously infested with landmines and are now used for developmental purposes.

“In terms of demining, the army has collaborated with other international demining partners. It is the responsibility of the army to remove landmines to ensure a landmine-free Zimbabwe.

“These landmines, take note, are remnants of the protracted liberation struggle. At present, I am glad to say so far, 639 anti-personal mines were removed and destroyed in situ.

“We are proud to mention that 92 000 square metres (of land) were cleared in Dumisa and Lisulu minefields,” he said.

Turning to the operational aspect of the ZNA, Lt Gen Sanyatwe said the vision was to transform the force into a robust and flexible organisation capable of responding to all forms of contemporary threats and guaranteeing peace and security for the country.

On the capability to withstand external military threats, Lt Gen Sanyatwe said the ZNA was purpose established in line with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, both as an individual entity and within the context of collective security.

Elsewhere, Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a multimillion dollar Mandizha Clinic in Nyazura district, Manicaland Province.

The construction of the clinic will be undertaken by the AFZ. Once complete, the clinic is expected to serve hundreds of households in the area. Concurrently, thousands of people in the area were treated of various ailments during the ongoing medical outreach by the AFZ.