The order is with immediate effect, according to leaked memo

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Republic Police has, “with immediate effect”, banned its officers from using cell phones whilst on duty.

A leaked memo sent to all stations in Masvingo Central by the Officer Commanding Masvingo Central District 31 October 2024 seeks to reinforce what appears to have been earlier orders to members by the police provincial commander in Masvingo on 28 October 2024 for members to abandon their private communication gadgets while on duty.

“Despite numerous instructions given forbidding use of cell phones whilst on duty by members of the Police Service, commanders are not enforcing this,” reads the memo.

“With immediate effect, no member is allowed to be in possession of a cell phone whilst on duty. Cell phones should only be used during break and lunch times.”

Officers in charge of police stations have been ordered to enforce the controversial order with threats issued against those who do not comply.

“Once a member is found with a cell phone whilst on duty, the Officer in- Charge of the said member will be put to task,” further reads the memo.

“Upon commencement of duty, the Officer in-Charge should take possession of the cell phones and lock them in the safe or cabinet.

“All stations standard operation procedures should contain a clause governing the use of cell phones whilst on duty and members should acknowledge having read and understood the SOPs.”

Reasons influencing the ban were not given in the memo, but it is widely believed this could be linked to attempts by the ZRP to try and deter rampant acts of corruption by its officers.

In a weekend statement, police confirmed two traffic enforcement officers in Harare had been detained after a viral social media video exposed them taking bribes from public transport vehicles near the Mabvuku turn-off along Harare-Mutare Road.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi described Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva as “bad apples who do not deserve to be serving in the police service”.