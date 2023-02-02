Source: ZRP bust smuggling rings –Newsday Zimbabwe

Handcuffs

POLICE have bust smuggling rings operating at the country’s three ports of entry and arrested seven people.

Two of them, Onias Moyo and Brighton Moyo were arrested at Mphoengs Border Post while Tapiwa Musengiziwa and Norman Musengiwa were arrested at Kazungula Border Post for smuggling various goods including groceries and household utensils.

“A team of police officers on anti-smuggling duties at Mphoengs Porder Post arrested Onias Moyo (32) and Brighton Moyo (37) for smuggling five refrigerators, four double beds, various groceries and ten cases of Dragon drinks,” police said in a statement.

“Tapiwa Musengiziwa (42) and Norman Musengiwa were arrested at Kazungula Border Post for smuggling two refrigerators, six tyres, a camping tent, three television sets, an inverter welder, two wheelchairs, four solar batteries, 23 metal chairs, 20 boxes of diapers and various groceries.”

The other three, Norman Chatambura Andlen Gwemure and Ethel Chidyausike were arrested at Plumtree Border Post for smuggling refrigerators, a sewing machine, two television sets, three microwaves, a washing machine and groceries.