Source: ZRP impounds unregistered vehicles – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KUDAKWASHE TAGWIREYI

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has nabbed 967 people nationwide for driving unregistered vehicles.

This comes after ZRP last week warned motorists against using plateless and unregistered vehicles as most of them were being used in criminal activities throughout the country.

In a statement yesterday, the police said the operation to impound unregistered vehicles began during the weekend.

“The operation targeting unlicensed, plateless and unregistered vehicles has started off with a total of 967 arrests being made countrywide on the first day. 784 vehicles were impounded and 179 motorists were fined for various offences while four others were issued with notices to appear in court (form 265),” read the police statement.

“The ZRP continues to urge members of the public to desist from using plateless and unregistered vehicles