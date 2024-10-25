ZRP Intensifies Operations Against Land Barons

This follows the proliferation of illegal settlements on communal, local authority and state lands, particularly around major towns, cities and growth points.

The Police has established that land barons are using falsified documents to deceive unsuspecting home seekers, resulting in unlawful constructions on state, wet and grazing lands.

The actions by land barons violate the country’s laws including the Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act, Chapter 20:28, Land Commission Act, Chapter 20:29, Rural District Councils Act Chapter 29:13 and Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12.

So far, the Police has made one hundred and eighty-four (184) arrests on illegal land allocations.

Members of the public are urged to come forward and report illegal acts by land barons to enable the law to take its course.

Anyone with information should contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.