ZRP Investigating Video Of Cop Licking “Ice Cream” On The Ground 

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is investigating an incident involving a man wearing a police uniform in a video that has gone viral.

In the video, the man could be seen licking what appears to be ice cream from the ground and then staggers as he walks away while some members of the public look on.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ZRP they are conducting investigations into the matter in order to identify the man and take appropriate action. Read the post:

The ZRP has noted with concern a video of a person dressed in a police uniform circulating on social media.

The person is seen squatting on the road while eating a white substance that has fallen to the ground.

The person later stands up and staggers around with yet to be identified members of the public recording and passing comments. The person is appearing to be drunk.

The Police are conducting investigations into the matter with a view to identifying the culprit and taking action.