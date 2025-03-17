ZRP, journalists strengthen ties to enhance media freedom

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata, Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) have reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a collaborative working relationship aiming to enhance media freedom and safety of journalists in the country.

The development follows a high-level meeting between ZUJ and the newly appointed ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba where discussions centred on strengthening cooperation and addressing key concerns affecting the media fraternity.

ZUJ Secretary-General Perfect Hlongwane who led the delegation described the engagement as a positive step towards sustaining professional relations between the police and journalists.

“The 2017 ZRP/Media Action Plan was a game-changer in how we interact with law enforcement. It significantly reduced violations against journalists, especially during elections. We aim to build on that progress and ensure that both journalists and police officers understand their roles in a democratic society.”

The meeting also revealed the need for continued engagement between journalists and police officers on the ground.

A proposal was made to involve new media graduates and police cadets in regular interactions to foster mutual respect and understanding from the onset of their careers.

Further discussions addressed the protection of journalists from cyberbullying, particularly female reporters, and the importance of maintaining ethical journalism to counter misinformation spread by unverified social media sources.

In a bid to strengthen public trust, both parties explored joint initiatives, such as awareness campaigns against social ills like drug abuse. “Collaboration on societal issues will help reinforce the role of both journalists and police officers as key players in informing and protecting the public,” Mr Hlongwane said.

ZRP and ZUJ also committed to resolving disputes internally where possible to prevent unnecessary conflicts.

With media freedom remaining a crucial pillar of democracy, the renewed partnership between the police and journalists signals a step in the right direction toward ensuring a safe and professional working environment for all.