Source: ZRP to beef up police presence over Xmas | The Herald December 9, 2019

Victor Maphosa Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police will deploy more officers to create a conducive environment before, during and after the festive season, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has said.

In a statement ahead of this year’s festive season, Asst Comm Nyathi said anti-corruption teams will also be checking on illicit activities and urged the public and officers to desist from corrupt activities.

He urged motorists to always observe road rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary loss of life through accidents.

“The festive season is upon us. The ZRP makes a passionate appeal to members of the public to observe the country’s laws as they conduct various activities during the period.

“Firstly, we implore motorists to observe all traffic laws and regulations as they travel to different destinations. Motorists are urged to plan their journeys and avoid travelling during the night. We also entreat public service operators to avoid overburdening drivers by carrying out extra trips as fatigue will catch up with them, leading to accidents.

“Overloading and speeding are serious offences in terms of the law, hence we implore drivers and operators to be exemplary by being responsible on the roads. Drivers should also avoid driving whilst drunk or driving under the influence of alcohol as this often leads to accidents,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He advised drivers to always check the condition of their vehicles before embarking on a journey.

“Drivers should check the roadworthiness of their vehicles before embarking on journeys. Police will not hesitate to impound all defective and unroadworthy vehicles besides arresting all those who flout the rules of the road,” he said.

He also urged drivers to be cautious in this rainy season and avoid crossing flooded rivers.