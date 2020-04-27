Source: ZSE joins Covid-19 fight | The Herald

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has earmarked a portion of funds collected from levies charged on traders from April 24 to 30 for donation towards the national fight against the deadly Covid-19 global pandemic.

In Zimbabwe, Covid-19 has killed four people and infected a total of 28, and as the threat of rising cases loom large on the country, financial resources running into billions of US dollars are required to combat, contain and stem the spread of the viral disease.

“Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) joins the nation in raising funds towards the fight against the spread of this pandemic. To this end, the ZSE levies collected from trades executed from April 24-30, 2020 will be donated to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to aid in the efforts being implemented to contain the spread of Covid-19,” the ZSE said in a statement on Friday.

The ZSE urged other capital market players and the investing public to partner it “as we contribute to this worthy cause”.

The ZSE has a total of 63 actively traded counters. The bourse collects funds from traders on about eight levies that include value added tax (VAT), brokers commission, stamp duty, ZSE levy, Securities Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZIM) , investor protection fund and capital gains tax, mostly on both the sell and buy sides. — Business Reporter.