Source: Zupco conductor in trouble over blank tickets – The Southern Eye

A ZUPCO bus conductor, who on September 17 this year issued blank tickets to passengers, on Thursday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa facing theft charges.

Tichaona Chitera (40), of Entumbane, was granted US$40 bail and remanded to November 16 for trial.

According to court papers, on September 17 at 8am, the accused was deployed as a conductor for the Bulawayo-Gokwe route.

It is reported that he picked five passengers between Gokwe and Chitekete, where he issued them with blank tickets.

The offence was discovered by Desire Kabanda and Margaret Mugadza, who are Zupco inspectors.

Using the same modus operandi, Chitera also issued blank tickets to 26 other passengers on different routes.

The total amount of the stolen money was pegged at US$50 and nothing was recovered.