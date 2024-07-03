Source: ‘ZWG has brought stability to medical aid contributions’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE healthcare sector has been mired by a lot of challenges, such as currency volatility, some of which seem to have been addressed through government policy.

NewsDay reporter Vanessa Gonye (ND) spoke to the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) chief executive officer Shylet Sanyanga (SS) about issues affecting members of her association as well as their upcoming conference.

Below are excerpts of the interview.

ND: How has the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG) currency affected operations of medical aid providers affiliated to AHFoZ?

SS: While it will require more time to see the full impact, so far what is evident is the prevailing stability of ZWG that is being witnessed.

This translates to contributions value preservation for medical aid members.

AHFoZ member societies are now able to plan realistic benefit packages for their members who are on local currency packages.

This obviates the need for service providers to charge for shortfalls triggered by exchange rate disparities as had become the norm previously. AHFoZ looks forward to long-term healthcare sector stability and sustainability.

ND: Medical aid packages in local currency have been hampered by significant shortfalls, how are you planning to address this?

SS: The shortfalls were largely driven by currency instability. The situation should be different going forward as a result of the new monetary measures in place.

ND: From September 4 to 7 this year, you are holding your annual conference, please shed more light on this event.

SS: AHFoZ will hold its annual “All Stakeholders Conference on Health”, from September 4 to 7, 2024 at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls.

This prestigious event will bring together medical aid societies, healthcare professionals, policymakers, suppliers, medical aid member representatives and all stakeholders from across the country and beyond.

The objective of the event is to create a platform for stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem to converge for purposes of discussing and exploring strategies for improving healthcare outcomes.

This year, the conference runs under the theme Zooming in on Healthcare Outcomes: Making the Main Thing the Main Thing.

The conference aims to highlight the importance of focusing on key priorities and strategies that will lead to improved healthcare outcomes for all patients.

By bringing together experts and a cross-section of stakeholders, the conference will foster knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation in the healthcare sector.

AHFoZ embraced the concept of value-based care, which is linked to outcomes, hence the theme focus.

Conference participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions, exchange notes and build partnerships that contribute to the overall improvement of healthcare outcomes in Zimbabwe.

It will also serve as an opportunity to disseminate information, showcase innovative solutions, research findings, and success stories from the healthcare community both local and international.

Attendance is open to anyone interested in understanding the issues on the agenda. When it comes to issues of Health, everyone is a stakeholder.

One needs to be in good health to participate in any economic activity.

ND: You recently launched awards whose ceremony will be held during your annual conference, please shed more light.

SS: There are many unsung heroes in the healthcare sector. The AHFoZ Recognition Awards were introduced to celebrate those institutions and individuals who are excelling in their respective spaces.

Entry nominations for the awards are open to all players in the health sector, including public and private hospitals, healthcare providers and funders.

The categories include Customer Care, Corporate Social Responsibility and Best Health Reporter, among others.

The details are contained in the awards concept paper available from AHFoZ offices or the AHFoZ website.

ND: The insurance sector was widely affected by inflation, what mechanisms are you implementing to restore confidence in medical aid schemes?

SS: Generally speaking, all businesses were affected by inflation.

Medical aid contributions come from the medical aid members themselves and employer organisations. Confidence will be built as medical aid societies are able to deliver on their mandates.

This requires that medical aid contributions be pegged at the rightful level actuarially, be remitted to medical aid societies on time and in a stable currency to avoid erosion of value.

Therefore, this requires that each player within the ecosystem must deliver.

Medical aid societies cannot meet claims if contributions are not remitted or pegged at the correct levels.

ND: How many members are affiliated to your association?

SS: Currently, AHFoZ has 32 full member societies plus four affiliates.

ND: What is AHFoZ and what does it do?

SS: The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe is the umbrella body for healthcare funders in Zimbabwe.

The association plays a vital role in advocating for equitable and affordable healthcare for all Zimbabweans.

Through collaboration and engagement with stakeholders, the association aims to improve healthcare outcomes and promote sustainable healthcare financing models.

AHFoZ facilitates harmony in the health sector through facilitating negotiations and acts as an arbitrator between service providers and medical aid societies.

Furthermore, AHFoZ conducts various capacity-building training sessions for its members and is responsible for publishing the fee structures used by healthcare service providers to claim payment from medical aid societies.

AHFoZ promotes quality through an accreditation system for both individual practitioners and institutions. An accredited facility is issued with a unique number and confirmation of its grade.

The accreditation role helps to protect patients from bogus practitioners and substandard facilities.

ND: How many medical aid subscribers are being serviced by the various medical aid schemes?

SS: The 32 healthcare funders, who are AHFoZ members, cover approximately 1,7 million lives in Zimbabwe.

ND: Anything you would like to add?

SS: AHFoZ will run a healthcare innovation workshop on September 4 as a precursor to the conference.

The innovation workshop provides an opportunity for innovators and start-ups to showcase their innovations.

The agenda includes both local and international innovators. The objective is to raise awareness on the existence of the innovations and to promote innovation in the health sector for the benefit of patients.

Anyone with a healthcare-related innovation or start-up can contact AHFoZ if they wish to be included on the agenda.

Registration for the AHFoZ Annual All-Stakeholders Conference is currently underway, interested individuals and organisations are encouraged to visit the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe’s website and social media platforms for more information and updates.