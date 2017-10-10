We are marking the Zimbabwe Vigil’s 15th anniversary on Saturday 14th October from 2 – 6 outside the Zimbabwe Embassy.

Source: 15th anniversary of the Zimbabwe Vigil

To mark the anniversary we have published a book based on our weekly diaries: ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’, which records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded over the years as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved.

It is available at the Vigil for £10. All proceeds will go to the Vigil’s and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available on Amazon.

Good news is that Peter Tatchell is coming to receive a copy of the Vigil book. Pater is a tireless human rights campaigner who has attempted to arrest Mugabe in the past and been beaten up by Mugabe’s security guards. We are pleased to report that he finally successfully arrested Mugabe (played by Fungayi Mabhunu in our Mugabe mask) at the Vigil in August last year.

Please come and join us to commemorate our long struggle.

https://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/28341705784/sizes/m/