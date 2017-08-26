Source: DA begins legal fight against Grace immunity – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 26 August 2017

HARARE – South African opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) yesterday

launched a Constitutional Court (Con-Court) battle seeking a declaration

that the decision by the minister of International Relations and

Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane to grant diplomatic immunity to

Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

With passions inflamed by the decision to let Grace leave the neighbouring

country after it was claimed she whipped 20-year-old model Gabriella

Engels with an electrical cord in a luxury hotel room in Johannesburg, the

DA want the diplomatic immunity set aside arguing it was wholly without

legal merit.

This comes as advocacy group AfriForum, which is giving legal backing to

Engels, and is working on the case with Gerrie Nel – the prosecutor who

secured a murder conviction against Oscar Pistorius – also started taking

legal action over the government’s decision to grant her diplomatic

immunity on Wednesday.

The DA filed papers in the Con-Court yesterday requesting direct access to

the apex court, citing Nkoana-Mashabane, SA President Jacob Zuma, Engels

and national director of public prosecutions as respondents.

The DA argued in its urgent application that the decision by

Nkoana-Mashabane, in granting immunity, was “hasty, embarrassing and above

all illegal and unconstitutional”.

“It is frankly unconscionable that after the scathing ruling by the

Constitutional Court in the Al Bashir matter that the ANC-led government

would once again let a high-profile person escape justice in South

Africa,” the court papers say.

The International Criminal Court last month rebuked South Africa for not

arresting Sudan’s president on a genocide warrant when he visited

Johannesburg in 2015, but declined to refer Pretoria to the United Nations

for possible censure over the lapse.

The DA, led by Musi Maimane, said it was clear that Grace was granted

immunity simply to shield her from being tried in a court of law for her

assault on Engels and two others on August 13.

It said in its Con-Court papers that condoning such behaviour, as the

granting of immunity did, cannot possibly be in the interests of South

Africa.

“There is therefore no legal basis for such a decision,” the court papers

said.

The DA said Grace is not a member of the Zimbabwean government and she was

in South Africa on personal business.

“There is nothing in either South African or international law which

renders her deserving of diplomatic immunity,” it argued, adding the

incident is yet another example of how the ANC-led government is intent on

protecting the elite of Africa by abusing its statutory powers at the

expense of justice for ordinary South Africans.