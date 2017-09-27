Source: Fly Zim Airways recruits staff – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 27 September 2017

HARARE – Fly Zimbabwe Airways has started recruiting staff pending its

launch.

A newspaper advertisement which was published yesterday said Fly Zimbabwe

Airways is seeking an unspecified number of flight attendants and cabin

crew with minimum requirements of Advanced Level education; although a

university degree was more preferable.

Other competences include proficiency in spoken and written English

language, good customer care skills, and health consciousness.

However, mystery continues to shroud its ownership, with Transport and

Infrastructural Development minister, Jorum Gumbo, yesterday distancing

government from the covert project.

“Government is not involved at all in that airline. It is an independent

airline which is leasing planes.

“Our duty at the ministry is to facilitate. Anyone can start an airline

business in this country,” Gumbo said in an interview with the Daily News

yesterday.

AirZim board chairperson, Chipo Dyanda, who could not be reached for

comment yesterday, is on record saying the State-run airline has nothing

to do with Fly Zimbabwe Airways.

A search at the companies’ registry showed there is a registered company

by the name Fly Zimbabwe Airways, but its file 3015/12, which could have

disclosed the identity of its directors, could not be located.

Gumbo and Air Zimbabwe chief operating officer Simba Chikore have made

several trips to Malaysia where the minister has indicated that he sought

to acquire four second-hand Boeing 777 (B777) planes from Malaysian

Airways.

Malaysian Airways has been disposing of its B777 fleet in the past two

years as it believes they are cursed since they have been involved in two

mishaps recently.

In March 2014, Malaysian Airways Flight MH370 carrying 239 passengers

disappeared without trace.

Four months later on July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 took off

at the Amsterdam International Airport destined for Kuala Lumpur but did

not arrive after it was shot down while flying overhead Ukraine, killing

all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board.

In June this year, a Fly Zimbabwe Airways branded plane was captured by

plane spotters as it embarked on a two-hour demo flight from Subang

airport in Malaysia.