Mberengwa fails to attract doctors due to housing crisis

3 October 2017

HARARE – Doctors are refusing to take up a job at Mberengwa District

Hospital because of lack of accommodation, Health and Child Care deputy

minister Aldrin Musiiwa has told the National Assembly.

This was after Mberengwa North MP Tafanana Zhou asked the deputy minister

to inform the House when Mberengwa District Hospital will have an

additional doctor.

“The scenario we have in Mberengwa District is that Mberengwa District

Hospital is a new institution. The old institution was Mnene which was a

mission hospital that was designated as a district hospital.

“As a result, the establishment for Mberengwa Hospital is two doctors. At

the moment, one doctor is in position.

“The other doctor who is supposed to be in Mberengwa, but because of lack

of infrastructure is currently stationed in Gokwe. However, we have

allowed an establishment of about seven doctors from Mberengwa District

Hospital.

“If infrastructure allows, particularly housing, then we will be able to

move the doctors to Mberengwa,” he said.

Zhou said the doctor the deputy minister was talking about was the DMO

(district medical officer) but he will be doing a lot of work such as

administration to manage the entire Mberengwa District.

“In his absence when he goes to attend to other duties, there will be no

one in attendance at the hospital. Are there no other ways that you can

use to ensure that you capacitate this hospital because it has been on the

plan since 1957?” Zhou said.

Musiiwa said: “The doctors that I have talked about that are at Mberengwa

are two. Of these two, one of them has a residence and the other doctor

has no residence.

“At the present moment, the other doctor is in Gokwe. If we find

accommodation for the second doctor, we have five other doctors that

should go to that hospital.

“There is no infrastructure in terms of accommodation that will enable

them to be at that hospital. In our plan for Midlands Province, Mberengwa

is one of the districts that we are giving priority to come up with a

proper district hospital. Those are the difficulties that we face as

regards the issue of doctors at Mberengwa.”