Source: Mberengwa fails to attract doctors due to housing crisis – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 3 October 2017
HARARE – Doctors are refusing to take up a job at Mberengwa District
Hospital because of lack of accommodation, Health and Child Care deputy
minister Aldrin Musiiwa has told the National Assembly.
This was after Mberengwa North MP Tafanana Zhou asked the deputy minister
to inform the House when Mberengwa District Hospital will have an
additional doctor.
“The scenario we have in Mberengwa District is that Mberengwa District
Hospital is a new institution. The old institution was Mnene which was a
mission hospital that was designated as a district hospital.
“As a result, the establishment for Mberengwa Hospital is two doctors. At
the moment, one doctor is in position.
“The other doctor who is supposed to be in Mberengwa, but because of lack
of infrastructure is currently stationed in Gokwe. However, we have
allowed an establishment of about seven doctors from Mberengwa District
Hospital.
“If infrastructure allows, particularly housing, then we will be able to
move the doctors to Mberengwa,” he said.
Zhou said the doctor the deputy minister was talking about was the DMO
(district medical officer) but he will be doing a lot of work such as
administration to manage the entire Mberengwa District.
“In his absence when he goes to attend to other duties, there will be no
one in attendance at the hospital. Are there no other ways that you can
use to ensure that you capacitate this hospital because it has been on the
plan since 1957?” Zhou said.
Musiiwa said: “The doctors that I have talked about that are at Mberengwa
are two. Of these two, one of them has a residence and the other doctor
has no residence.
“At the present moment, the other doctor is in Gokwe. If we find
accommodation for the second doctor, we have five other doctors that
should go to that hospital.
“There is no infrastructure in terms of accommodation that will enable
them to be at that hospital. In our plan for Midlands Province, Mberengwa
is one of the districts that we are giving priority to come up with a
proper district hospital. Those are the difficulties that we face as
regards the issue of doctors at Mberengwa.”
COMMENTS
Why don’t you construct at least two houses for Doctors accommodation.I don’t think if you are serious you can not raise at last $20 000 for each house.Musatamba noupenyu wavanhu vakomana.Mberengwa -Mataga growth point is failing to attract investors because of poor roads.There is no tarred road to talk about,What are MPs doing.?Please do something and mobilize resources for the construction of tarred roads and accommodation for the doctors.