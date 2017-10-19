Source: Minister sucked into land row – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 19 October 2017

HARARE – Lands minister Douglas Mombeshora has been dragged before the

High Court for irregularly withdrawing a Mazowe farmer’s offer letter and

handing the farm to an alleged close ally.

The said ally, Regis Giya, is said to have approached the farm occupied by

the plaintiff – Ronald Chenjerai – sometime in March and advised that he

was taking over the property on the strength of an offer letter grantred

by Mombeshora.

Mombeshora, cited as the first respondent in his capacity as the authority

responsible for the issuance of offer letters, vehemently denied that he

acted outside the law when he withdrew Chenjerai’s offer letter to settle

Giya.

Chenjerai, however, argued that an application for the review of the

minister’s decision to withdraw the offer letter under case No. HC3220/17

was granted in his favour after Mombeshora and the Zimbabwe Land

Commission failed to file opposing papers.

Zimbabwe Land Commission is cited as second respondent.

“Of particular interest in this application is the affidavit deposed by

second respondent which supported my aforesaid review application

indicating and conceding that the actions of first respondent (Mombeshora)

was marred with procedural irregularities and was substantively unfair as

the reasons for the withdrawal of the offer letter were manifestly unclear

and false,”

Chenjerai said, adding he made an urgent chamber application for an

interdict to prevent Giya from entering the farm and to bar Mombeshora

from enforcing the withdrawal letter.

“First respondent (Mombeshora) and second respondent (Zimbabwe Land

Commission) did not oppose the aforesaid urgent chamber application but

surprisingly Giya did so vigorously. The court however ruled in my

favour,” Chenjerai argued.

Mombeshora on the other hand insists: “The first respondent (Mombeshora)

did not oppose the application for review in the matter HC 3220/17 because

he was not disputing the procedural irregularities that surrounded the

withdrawal of the applicant’s offer letter. As a result, the order by the

applicant was granted and the 1st respondent sought to rectify its earlier

irregularities and then went to redo the withdrawal process.”

Chenjerai said he inquired with Mombeshora and the Zimbabwe Land

Commission why he was served with notice of intention to withdraw his

offer letter and the withdrawal letter at the same time.

“The only conclusion from the conduct of first respondent (Mombeshora) is

that there is some collusion between himself and the said …Giya.

Initially Giya had been given an offer letter before mine had even been

withdrawn…fairness has been thrown to the wind by 1st respondent,”

Chenjerai said.

“I have also invested heavily in the land as evident from my farming

activities and yet first respondent (Mombeshora) has directed me to vacate

the land without compensation or even mention of the same.”

Mombeshora admited that he served Chenjerai with a notice of intention to

withdraw his offer letter and the actual withdrawal at the same time.

“This time the first respondent wanted to afford the applicant time to

make representations unlike the first time wherein the applicant was

served with both the notice of intention to withdraw and the actual

withdrawal at the same time,” Mombeshora argued.

“It shall be reiterated that the actions of the first respondent were in

conformity to the provisions of administrative law whereby it is necessary

to give the other party an opportunity to be heard before making a

decision that will affect it.

“It is agreed that once an offer letter has been given, it should not be

withdrawn at a whim but by the same measure it should also be noted that

the first respondent reserves the right to withdraw or exercise his

discretion to withdraw an offer letter where he deems it necessary as long

as he does so in a fair and reasonable manner, in this case the above was

observed.”