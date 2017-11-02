Source: Mujuru coalition to be launched in Byo – NewsDay Zimbabwe November 2, 2017

THE newly-formed People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC), which recently endorsed National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru as its presidential candidate for the 2018 polls, will be officially launched in Bulawayo on November 11, Southern Eye has learnt.

PRC interim chairman Samuel Sipepa Nkomo confirmed the development yesterday.

BY SILAS NKALA

Nkomo, who is also the NPP’s vice-president, said the official launch and signing ceremony will be held either at White City Stadium or Stanley Square.

Mujuru was endorsed as PRC presidential candidate at a ceremony held in Harare last week by representatives of the NPP, Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment, Zimbabweans United for Democracy and a faction of the People’s Democratic Party led by Lucia Matibenga.

“What we are now intending to do is to have a signing ceremony in front of the people and officially launch the coalition and at the same time we unveil our presidential candidate,” Nkomo said.

“Other than all this, we will be telling the public the way forward. The presidential candidate (Mujuru) will address the public on policy issues as to what we will offer the nation when in government. We will be starting the launch at around 9am and end at 2pm.”

Nkomo said parties to the PRC had not yet agreed on the sharing of parliamentary and council seats.

PRC is one of the three alliances formed by opposition parties with a view to challenge President Robert Mugabe in next year’s elections.

The other grouping is the MDC Alliance led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

This group comprises of MDC-T, Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Tendai Biti’s other faction of the People’s Democratic Party, Agrippa Mutambara’s Zimbabwe People First, Transform Zimbabwe led by Jacob Ngarivhume, Multiracial Christian Democrats and Zanu Ndonga.

The third alliance is the Coalition of Democrats led by Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe president Elton Mangoma.