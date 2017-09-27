Source: ‘Price controls risk further shortages’ – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 27 September 2017

HARARE – Economists warned of worse shortages of basic commodities and an

expanding parallel currency market as the Zimbabwean government mulls

plans for new price controls across all sectors of production, to take

effect within the next weeks.

President Robert Mugabe has hinted at the introduction of a new price

control structure, which includes fuel, to curb what he termed “price

increase madness” by producers, wholesalers and retailers.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters soon after landing at Harare

International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly, Mugabe

said his government would deal with the issue in just two days.

“How can we have shortages of cooking oil and massive price hikes, all

this happening while I was away? These are saboteurs, who want to cause

panic against the government, so that people can riot against us, but our

people are clever. They will not be swayed in that way. This is not an

issue you should worry yourselves over. We will deal with it in just two

days,” he said.

Mugabe’s speech coincided with a statement purported to be from the

National Competitiveness Commission (NCC), chaired by renowned business

leader Kumbirai Katsande, warning of a crackdown on prices.

The statement said: “Please be advised that the NCC Board has dispatched a

taskforce to assess and inquire on pricing nationwide.

“Numbers of the officers are expected to increase as the week goes by as

part of government’s efforts to cover every part of the country.

“Retailers who may be found wanting will have their licences terminated

with immediate effect.”

But Katsande said: “It did not originate from us. In fact, we are just

settling in and putting things in place. We have not even started work

yet.”

Economists told the Daily News the mooted price control regime would

precipitate a shortage of basic commodities on a larger scale than

experienced before, because only a few producers are able to supply the

market at controlled prices and the majority may stop production.

Economist Kingston Khanyile said: “We are entering into the inglorious

sphere of hyperinflation. It is a world of economic chaos, wrenching

poverty and financial commotion.

“In this situation, you cannot rule out the possibility of price

controls.”

Economic analyst, Elliot Lumbe said the situation is likely to worsen as

the country trudges towards next year’s general elections.

“It is unfortunate that some people are causing alarm and despondency

ahead of elections by causing economic chaos. People should put heads

together and bury their differences for the purpose of economic

development instead of engaging in needless fights,” he said.

Commodity prices in Zimbabwe shot up in the past week as manufacturers,

wholesalers and retailers took advantage of a lull in the monitoring of

price controls, blamed on a shortage of cash, to raise their prices to

what they said were viable levels.

Leading financial research firm Equity Axis said the country’s monetary

system went into a “shock” in the week as the informal market exchange

rates for the RTGS and bond note relative to the US dollar drastically

plummeted, a syndrome of the debilitating economic environment.

Sentiments in the economy are that the economic situation will worsen and

economic participants are positioning themselves through accumulation of

assets and real money US dollars at minimum losses in a manner exhibited

on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) over the past few months.

“An overrun budget, constant government overdraft demands, possible

election funding demands and a doubling up of the bond notes circulating

in the market are factors that have unnerved economic participants and

formed expectations of a worsening economy,” Equity Axis said in a

commentary issued yesterday.

“Rent seekers have likewise taken advantage of the expectations, mopping

the hard currency in the market for resell at superior rates.”

The country has also been convulsed by critical fuel shortages, with most

filling stations rejecting EcoCash and swipe cards and demanding cash.

This has left many motorists stranded as they cannot access the cash

demanded by fuel retailers, with long queues of anxious motorists at fuel

stations.

Efforts to get comment from Industry and Commerce minister, Mike Bhimha

were fruitless as his mobile phone was not being answered.