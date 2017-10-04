SA, Zim Ministers vow to boost trade, create jobs

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister says South Africa will benefit from efforts to reduce overcrowding at the busiest border post in Africa.

Simbarashe Mumbengegwi was meeting with Department of International Relations (Dirco) Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane in Pretoria on Monday.Both leaders have vowed to boost trade and create jobs.This comes ahead of President Robert Mugabe’s visit to the country

Harare and Pretoria are facing an uphill battle, as the scourge of poverty, inequality, and unemployment takes it toll.

According to v, “Our objectives should be to change livelihoods, develop our youth, ensure participation of women in our economies, create jobs, and bring food on the table.”

Zimbabweans facing serious food shortages are resorting to panic buying.

It’s reminiscent of scenes from 2008, when hyper-inflation devastated the country’s economy.

South Africa says the bi-national commission will afford them an opportunity to work together

“In order to achieve this, we must engage more effectively in co-operation projects in the fields of agriculture, mining, infrastructure development, defence, security and economy,” says Nkoana-Mashabane.

On Tuesday, President Jacob Zuma alongside his Zimbabwean counterpart President Robert Mugabe will co-chair the bi-national commission.

Both countries want to alleviate overcrowding at the Beitbridge border post in Musina by establishing one-stop border post.

“Our two countries stand to benefit immensely from the smooth movement of people and goods at the Beit bridge, a one stop border the busiest border post in Africa, it will bring harmonised processes,” says Mumbengegwi.

Mugabe’s visit comes in the wake of controversy for the Zimbabwean first lady.

In August, Grace Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after she assaulted a South African woman with an extension cord.

