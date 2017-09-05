Source: Selling State land earns man jail term | The Herald September 5, 2017

A GWERU man has been sentenced to two years in prison for selling 75 hectares of State land for $5 000. Midlands Provincial Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa sentenced Pasipanodya Godhelp (44) of 3080 Mkoba 16, Gweru to two years in prison on his own plea of guilty. “You are sentenced to two years imprisonment of which one year is suspended on condition you do not commit a similar offence in the next five years. In addition, the remaining year is suspended on condition you pay restitution of $5 350 the complainant by November 30. “You falsely misled the complainant by selling a piece of land which is ordered by the Government not to be sold. You benefited from the offence and the complainant suffered double prejudice as he lost both the money and the piece of land,” said.

The agreed facts are that Tafadzwa Pahla heard that Godhelp was selling his plot measuring 75 hectares in Gweru.

Pahla wanted only 30 hectares and was charged $1 750 which he paid. Later, Godhelp told Pahla that he was willing to sell the whole plot, but for $5 350 and paid a further $1 600 on April 28 last year.

In September, Godhelp demanded the remaining balance of $2 000 which Pahla paid.

From the day the payments were made, Godhelp became evasive.

However, Pahla went to the Ministry of Lands in Gweru seeking assistance in demarcating the plot.

He was advised that the concerned plot was not subject for demarcation or for sale according to the Government policy and the land belonged to the deceased Amos Mandizvidza.

A police report was made, leading to the arrest of Godhelp.

Mr Andrew Marimo prosecuted.