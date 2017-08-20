Source: Still no charges against Mujuru – DailyNews Live

HARARE – Former vice president and National People’s Party (NPP) leader

Joice Mujuru has said no criminal charges have been brought over

allegations of corruption levelled against her in 2014, claiming the

accusations were “politically motivated”.

Corruption accusations against Mujuru were first raised by First Lady

Grace Mugabe who, during countrywide rallies and meetings, accused the

then vice president of abuse of office, subversion, extortion, illicit

underworld diamond dealings, blackmailing corporates to grab 10 percent

equities and corruption in general.

In his opening remarks to delegates at the 6th Zanu PF congress in Harare

in 2014, Mugabe literally said Mujuru was a “thief” who had betrayed the

trust placed on her by members of the women’s league, who in 2004

recommended she be elevated to be vice president. Three years after those

accusations, her party secretary-general Gift Nyandoro said she is still

waiting for her day in court.

“Only God knows when … Mujuru is going to be arrested and get arraigned

before a competent court of law to answer to the clearly false and

fabricated charges of sorcery and attempted murder.

“Clearly, the charges were nothing but a political hostile ejection by a

first lady (Grace Mugabe) with insatiable appetite for power. Today,

Zimbabweans witnesses a first lady who parades grown up men and chides

them like children, calling them by their first names,” Nyandoro said in a

statement.

This also comes after Mujuru sometime last year made indications that she

is not losing sleep over the Zanu PF “machinations”, adding that since

2014, no docket had been opened against her and that she had never been

called in for questioning in connection with the allegations of murder,

witchcraft, sorcery, corruption and abuse of public office.

Mugabe’s ruling Zanu PF subsequently expelled the former vice president,

completing the purging from national politics of a woman seen as

frontrunner to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

Mujuru subsequently lost her positions in the party and government in

December 2014 and became an ordinary Zanu PF member, before forming her

own party Zimbabwe People First, which later disintegrated, resulting in

her forming the NPP.

In the statement, Nyandoro said several youths had been used to malign

Mujuru, in the period preceding her expulsion.

“Fortunately, some of the youths who were used in the malicious

assassination of the good name and character of … Mujuru later made a

public apology to Zimbabweans and revealed the evil mechanisation of

political darkness,” he said.

Mujuru has revealed that Mugabe has remained in power because he keeps

files of his ministers’ corrupt activities that he uses to blackmail them

each time they speak against his tainted long tenure in power.