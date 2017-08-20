Source: Tsvangirai case struck off the roll – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 19 August 2017

HARARE – MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai is off the hook after the High

Court on Wednesday struck off the roll an application by Harare man

Moreprecision Muzadzi, who is seeking $50 000 compensation for reportedly

offering consultancy services to the veteran politician ahead of the 2013

elections.

Justice Felistas Chatukuta threw out the charges against the former prime

minister, a ruling hailed as a major victory by the vocal opposition

leader and critic of President Robert Mugabe.

Tsvangirai had been accused of entering into a verbal agreement with

Muzadzi sometime in 2013 together with the MDC leader’s co-defendants,

Manatsa Tsvangirai, who is the MDC leader’s brother and the party’s deputy

national chairperson Morgen Komichi, for him to negotiate with other

opposition party leaders to form a coalition with Tsvangirai.

But Judge Chatukuta struck the case off the roll, which had taken long

after a string of postponements. The reasons for the judgment are not yet

ready.

Tsvangirai and his co-defendants had not responded to the application,

which forced Muzadzi, who is the president of the little-known Voice of

the People opposition party, to approach the court early this month

seeking a default judgment.

“To date the defendants (Tsvangirai, Manatsa and Komichi) have failed to

enter an appearance to defend; moreover the defendants are woefully out of

time for entering the appearance to defend as stipulated by the rules of

this honourable court,” Muzadzi said in his founding affidavit.

“The plaintiff (Muzadzi) hereby applies that; the summons having been

issued on June 9, 2017, the first, second and third defendants having been

duly served on June 15, 2017, the defendants not having entered an

appearance to defend timeously, judgment may be entered for the plaintiff

as claimed in the summons for $7 800, Nissan NP 200 and damages in the sum

of $50 000 together with prescribed interest rate.”

Muzadzi told the court that Tsvangirai and the other defendants failed to

honour their side of the bargain, forcing him to seek legal recourse.

“In accordance with the terms of the agreement plaintiff duly rendered his

services in drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and negotiated

with defendants and other political party leaders that they were going to

field Tsvangirai as the sole presidential candidate against Zanu PF,” he

said.

“Plaintiff and partner successfully negotiated with the following party

leaders to support the first defendant’s presidential candidate; Simba

Makoni (MKD), Dumiso Dabengwa (Zapu), Margaret Dongo (Zud), and 15

others.”

The court heard that in alleged breach of the said agreement, Tsvangirai

and his colleagues reneged on their promise but instead unleashed some

people who then attacked Muzadzi and Kisinoti Mukwazhe, president of the

Zimbabwe Development Party.