Source: Tsvangirai takes days off to recover – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 22, 2017

MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who is due in the country this weekend, is taking days off from work to enable him to fully recuperate from his illness that forced him to be airlifted to South Africa for specialist treatment last week.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Tsvangirai is suffering from cancer of the colon and was rushed to South Africa last week on Friday after his health deteriorated.

Senior MDC-T officials told NewsDay Weekender yesterday that the former Premier was expected back in the country yesterday or today, although they refused to disclose his itinerary.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said his boss had responded positively to treatment in South Africa, although he would need more days off from his busy schedule.

“President Morgan Tsvangirai, who is in a very stable condition, has completed his medical procedure in South Africa, but is now taking several days of rest from the hectic schedule of work that awaits him in Harare,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The people’s leader has now fully recuperated, but will not be at work for some days to come as he fully recharges his batteries ahead of the mammoth responsibility of providing leadership in galvanising the nation for the watershed polls next year.”

This comes as pressure is mounting on the MDC Alliance to put its house in order ahead of the elections next year.

Tsvangirai is the alliance’s leader and meetings have been suspended so he gets time to recuperate and participate fully in the ongoing negotiations.

Although tussling for Tsvangirai’s position has reportedly climaxed among his juniors, officials said his deputy, Thokozani Khupe remains the most senior and in charge of the party in Tsvangirai’s absence.

Ironically, relations between Khupe and Tsvangirai have soured owing to the nature of the coalition the MDC-T leader is pursuing.

Tamborinyoka said in Tsvangirai’s absence, his three deputies remained in charge, each in their respective portfolios.

“In the meantime, the three vice-presidents will continue to execute their assigned tasks to ensure consistent and uninterrupted leadership to the various party programmes currently taking place,” he said.