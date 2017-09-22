Source: War vets seek order to stop congress – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 21 September 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva)

executive led by Christopher Mutsvangwa has approached the High Court

seeking an injunction to stop a mooted extraordinary congress to elect a

new leadership.

This comes after President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party has turned its

guns on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bastion of support by pushing

for the dissolution of Znlwva’s executive though an extraordinary congress

to be held soon.

Through the extraordinary congress, the ruling party is hoping to coerce

the Znlwva membership into serving divorce papers on Mutsvangwa and his

executive that has become a thorn in the flesh for Mugabe and his Zanu PF

party.

The party’s politburo meeting last week on Wednesday felt that the

association should go for an extraordinary congress to end the frosty

relations between Zanu PF and Znlwva.

The explosive meeting held at the party’s national headquarters in Harare

tasked War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube to set in motion preparations

for the elective congress.

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi initiated the discussions in his

capacity as secretary for war veterans in the party’s Soviet-style

politburo.

Sekeramayi has an oversight over the War Veterans’ ministry. In their

urgent chamber application for an interdict filed on Monday by the Znlwva

lawyers, Mahuni Giridi Law Chambers, the war veterans cited War Veterans

ministry permanent secretary Walter Tapfumaneyi as the first respondent

and Zanu PF secretary for war veterans affairs, Sekeramayi as the second

respondent.

They argued that Zanu PF had no legal right to meddle in the affairs of

the association.

“It is the applicant’s further submission that as a result of undue

political influence being brought to bear on the applicant and its

members, the applicant’s current and serving national executive

leadership, applicant’s principle of political neutrality and its

constitution have been undermined.

“It is further stated that at the recent meet-the-people rally organised

by the ruling party, statements were allegedly made that the applicant was

supposed to undergo a purging campaign in order to remove those members of

the applicant’s national executive who have been expelled from Zanu PF.

The purging process had been given a three-month ultimatum for completion.

“The respondents have been actively advancing the purging agenda by

unlawfully convening a meeting scheduled for September 19, 2017 whose

agenda is to purge the applicant’s executive of non-Zanu PF members. The

respondents have allegedly directed provincial and district executives to

attend the meeting which has been irregularly convened ultra vires the

applicant’s constitution.”