Source: Zanu-PF Youth League reiterates call for female VP – Sunday News November 5, 2017

Vusumuzi Dube, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has added its voice to calls for the amendment of the party’s constitution to have one of the two Vice-Presidents being female.

The call which was originally put forward by the party’s Women’s League, seeks to amend the party constitution and adopt a quota system which allows for the appointment of a female Vice-President. Addressing thousands of people gathered at the Presidential Youth Interface Rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanai Chipanga said they were fully behind the request that was made by the Women’s League.

“The party has reached a very important period, with elections now just around the corner. With this in mind I know that some provinces have requested an Extraordinary Congress in December so that we reaffirm the support for our sole Presidential candidate, Cde Robert Mugabe.

“As the Youth League, we have agreed with the rest of the provinces in holding the congress so that we go to the 2018 elections stronger and much more united. But something else related is the request that was put by all provinces of the Women’s League, which is we give back one of the Vice-President’s positions to the women. That plea has been said by the Women’s League and as the Youth League we are thoroughly supporting this move,” said Cde Chipanga.

He revealed that the Youth League will push to ensure that the matter on the amendment of the constitution, to make mandatory that one of the Vice-Presidents be female, be one of the main issues to be deliberated on during the Extraordinary Congress.

“It is no secret that population wise women are more than men, even during voting time women constitute a larger percentage of people who vote therefore we see nothing wrong in calling for one of the Vice-Presidents to be a woman. The challenge has therefore been set for the party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa to look into this issue of amending the constitution, if he is having problems we can avail our own Youth League Secretary for Legal Affairs to assist him. We can even have our Secretary for Legal Affairs draft the proposed amendment and hand it over to the Secretary for Administration, Cde Ignatius Chombo for consideration,” said Cde Chipanga.

He, however, called on individuals interested in taking over the Vice-President position not to engage in dirty tactics as that could soil the name of the party.

“As you campaign for this position of Vice-President please do not use unscrupulous means that might affect the party as a whole and do not lie to people that you have already been endorsed by either the Women’s League or the Youth League, there are better ways of doing this. Besides I would like to tell people that no one owns us as the Youth League. We only have one father, who is President Mugabe and one mother; Amai Grace Mugabe, these are the only two people we listen to, so please leave us alone,” said Cde Chipanga.

Meanwhile, Cde Chipanga revealed that they were in the process of organising a Presidential Interface with tertiary institutions students, which he said was being organised together with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Jonathan Moyo.