Zimbabwe is finalising the sale of at least 1,2 million carats of diamond stockpiles under conditions of enhanced transparency and aggressive marketing to ensure increased revenue from the precious stones.

Source: ZCDC to sell diamonds next month | The Sunday Mail September 17, 2017

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) targets offloading the gems to foreign buyers next month following adoption of a tripartite framework that also involves the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

ZCDC targets to fetch a maximum US$100 per carat, compared to previous prices of just over US$50 per carat.

The latest move to sell the stones come amid revelations that First Element, which was previously tasked to market the stones, is understood to have been jettisoned.

ZCDC has also enhanced the cleaning of diamonds to improve the quality of stones.

Under the new marketing framework, Zimbabwe will engage expert Government Diamond Evaluators from other diamond producing countries to assist in valuation of the stones.

Plans are also afoot to establish a sorting house in a bid to enhance value management.

Responding to questions from The Sunday Mail last week, ZCDC chief executive Dr Morris Mpofu said the company had stocked the gems since the beginning of the year and it now anticipated a sale.

“ZCDC has accumulated diamond stock amounting to 1,2 million carats as at 31 August 2017,” he said

“We are targeting to sell the diamond stock during the last quarter of this year.

“We are open to explore all markets worldwide to find our lucrative footprint.

“This will be the first time we are going into the market with a huge amount of diamonds, therefore we need to ensure that we get maximum value from the sale.”

Dr Mpofu said authorities would refrain from “a desperate sale” without due diligence.

He said ZCDC had revamped the entire diamond valuation process to enhance transparency.

“ZCDC’s diagnostic analysis conducted during the first quarter of 2017, as part of strategy formulation and business modelling, indicated that Zimbabwe’s diamonds were underpriced in the market,” said Dr Mpofu.

“These developments affected revenues generated from diamond mining to benefit the fiscus.

“In addition, lack of transparency and accountability from some of the former miners also meant that Government could not fully realise the country’s diamond proceeds.

“ZCDC’s business model was developed with a strategic intent to de-risk and ensure implementation of an effective diamond value management framework.”

The ZCDC chief executive said following enhanced cleaning of the diamonds, gem quality has increased.

He said ZCDC also planned to establish a world-class “sorting house” to increase value of diamonds.

“To ensure that the sorting house meets world-class standards, ZCDC is working on investing in modern technology in the sorting of diamonds,” said Dr Mpofu.

“The strategic intent is to have a hands-free sorting technology.”