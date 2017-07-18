Source: Army justifies eviction of 200 villagers – DailyNews Live

Staff Writer 18 July 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has justified its eviction of

200 villagers from Lazy Nine Farm in Banga Village, Shurugwi South saying

the area is a military protected area.

“The area is an officially gazetted cantonment area as stipulated under

the Government Gazette Notice No. 802/1978,” lieutenant colonel Alphios

Makotore, the director Army public relations, said in a statement

yesterday.

“In addition to the above, the ZNA has put up notices to remind the

illegally resettled villagers that they must vacate the area.

“Whoever resettled those villagers did so without consulting the relevant

military authorities who could have shown the boundaries of the gazetted

area.

“In that regard, the eviction order stands because those villagers were

illegally resettled.

“Furthermore, it is in the interest of the villagers’ safety that they

vacate the area as stipulated by the notices put up by the ZNA

authorities.”