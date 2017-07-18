Source: Army justifies eviction of 200 villagers – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 18 July 2017
HARARE – The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has justified its eviction of
200 villagers from Lazy Nine Farm in Banga Village, Shurugwi South saying
the area is a military protected area.
“The area is an officially gazetted cantonment area as stipulated under
the Government Gazette Notice No. 802/1978,” lieutenant colonel Alphios
Makotore, the director Army public relations, said in a statement
yesterday.
“In addition to the above, the ZNA has put up notices to remind the
illegally resettled villagers that they must vacate the area.
“Whoever resettled those villagers did so without consulting the relevant
military authorities who could have shown the boundaries of the gazetted
area.
“In that regard, the eviction order stands because those villagers were
illegally resettled.
“Furthermore, it is in the interest of the villagers’ safety that they
vacate the area as stipulated by the notices put up by the ZNA
authorities.”
