Bulawayo MDC-T deputy mayor Gift Banda has reportedly declined an offer by party leader Morgan Tsvangirai to take up the position of Bulawayo Senator to fill the void left following the death of Victor Mapungwana.

Source: Banda declines Tsvangirai offer – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 13, 2017

BY SILAS NKALA

MDC-T Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Felix Mafa Sibanda confirmed Banda had declined the offer, describing the ex-deputy mayor as “magnanimous.”

“He (Banda) surprised everyone by declining the position,” Sibanda said.

According to Sibanda, Banda still wants to fight Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s decision to expel him from council.

Banda and Ward 21 councillor, Reuben Matengu were fired last month by Kasukuwere on a misconduct charge at the recommendation of an independent tribunal.

Banda was reportedly found guilty of unprocedurally getting a lease for the construction of a social club at Hume Park, while Matengu was found guilty of buying a residential stand in Southwold suburb at a concessionary rate of 60% of the purchase price and reselling it at a higher value.

The former deputy mayor was nominated to take up Mapungwana’s position at the Senate.

“He had been unanimously nominated to fill up a vacant senatorial post left by the late Victor Mapungwana last month. Banda a renowned Bulawayo businessman put it very candidly that he cannot be pushed out from his obligation as the councillor, as well as the deputy mayor of the City of Kings by flimsy and contracted reasons by Kasukuwere,” Sibanda said.

He said Banda wants to clear his name “and shame the devil”, adding the party’s Bulawayo province has since forwarded six names including, his for consideration to the Senate.

“These nominated candidates by the provincial executive are to be recommended to standing committee and the party president, Tsvangirai as per the party constitution who will select one name and submit it to the Zimbabwe Election Commission, for final processing,” Sibanda said, describing Banda as an “unselfish leader.”

Banda was not available for comment.

