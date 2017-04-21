Source: Cash crisis a nightmare — Zimra – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 21 April 2017

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) on Wednesday said the

current cash crisis is now a nightmare that is affecting the country’s

economic growth.

Zimra chairperson Willia Bonyongwe said there was need for all

stakeholders to come up with a solution to end the debilitating cash

crisis that has resulted in people queuing for days on end to withdraw

money from banks.

“Unfortunately, the liquidity situation worsened again during the first

quarter of 2017,” she said in a revenue performance update.

“Procurement of imported raw materials and capital equipment has become a

nightmare, and there are long foreign payment queues at the Reserve Bank

of Zimbabwe eating into the gains of SI 64 of 2016,” she added.

Bonyongwe further indicated that regional currencies continue to weaken

against a stronger United States dollar thus worsening Zimbabwe’s export

competitiveness.

“The responsibility to address the liquidity crisis does not lie with the

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe alone. It is the duty of everyone to act

responsibly and in the national interest in how cash is handled for the

country to restore stability in this area,” she said.

This comes as the national tax collecting agency said local consumption of

petroleum products is tumbling with petrol and diesel imports going down.

“Petrol imports declined from 113,86 million litres in the first quarter

2016 to 99,72 million litres in the 2017 first quarter while diesel

imports declined from 190,14 million litres in first quarter 2016 to

180,93 million litres in first quarter 2017,” Bonyongwe said.

The Zimra boss also noted that the decline followed another slump in the

last quarter of 2016, after acute fuel shortages which rocked the country

during the festive season.

“The decline is partly due to the economic performance but also captures

significant smuggling and transit fraud,” she said.

Bonyongwe said the tax agency had made inroads in curbing transit fraud

through its Electronic Cargo Tracking System, which is currently still

being rolled out.

“However, smuggling through undesignated entry points is more problematic

and actually beyond Zimra’s capacity to curb on its own. It requires a

more concerted national effort and political will to eliminate that king

of smuggling,” she said.

Zimbabwe is presently battling fuel shortages due to erratic supply with

most pumps at local service stations dry while fuel companies are failing

to pay for the commodity.

Energy ministry secretary, Partson Mbiriri, recently said the country did

not have fuel availability problems, “but rather payment problems,” with

all suppliers demanding cash for fuel delivered, despite cash shortages

presently being experienced in Zimbabwe.

“I have explained the reasons for the shortage at the pump; you have the

product in our storage tanks right throughout the country.

“But in order to redeem that product, you need to pay for it. It is here

under bonded conditions…

“The product is in the country and we continue to import it, we continue

to have arrangements by some fuel companies bringing in the product and

allowing for that product to be sold using local currency, local

resources, local transfers…,” Mbiriri said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



