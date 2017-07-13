Source: Cash crisis symptom of broken Zim economy: Mangudya – DailyNews Live

John Kachembere 13 July 2017

HARARE – Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya yesterday

said the current cash crisis is a symptom of a broken economy.

“People are asking the wrong questions, it’s not about the currency but

about the economy which is not performing,” he said.

This comes as government is struggling with a cash crunch that has forced

people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.

Mangudya, who was addressing a media and business stakeholders symposium

at the University of Zimbabwe, said there was need to expand and diversify

the economy to help ease the current cash crunch.

“Bank queues are symptoms of a bigger problem. We are not creating enough

foreign currency for domestic use. We are the only country in the world

that is using other people’s currency but we have no access to foreign

currency due to international isolation and sanctions,” he said.

Zimbabwe ditched its own hyperinflation-wrecked Zim dollar in 2009 in

favour of the US dollar, but a widening trade deficit, shortage of foreign

investment and a sharp decline in remittances by Zimbabweans abroad have

helped to fuel foreign currency shortages.

Government needs at least $10 billion in foreign reconstruction aid, but

western nations are reluctant to release aid without political and

economic reforms, and have maintained sanctions protesting rights abuses

and electoral fraud by President Robert Mugabe and his administration.

Zimbabwe’s economy remains fragile with a “precarious” level of public

debt during the year to March rising to over $11 billion.

Mangudya said the central bank was working on a number of initiatives to

stimulate the economy such as promoting a cash-lite society, promoting

export of goods and services and encouraging self-discipline and adherence

to good corporate governance and good business practice.

“We are also promoting productivity across all the sectors of the economy

as well as promoting financial inclusion. As government, we are

implementing friendly business environment, pushing for fiscal

consolidation and the re-organisation of State-owned enterprises,” he

added.

The RBZ governor said indiscipline, illicit financial inflows and low

productive levels were significantly working against economic revival.

“We now have people who want to make money by selling money instead of

working hard in the fields to produce crops we can sell. People don’t want

to work hard anymore,” he said.

Mangudya noted that the country earned over $2,8 billion in the six months

to June this year, but the money did not circulate on the market.

“Only $800 million was allocated through the central bank while $2 billion

was allocated through the banks, but it appears the 30 percent which we

are managing has more impact than the 70 percent being managed by banks,”

he said.

University of Zimbabwe economics lecturer Pheneas Kadenge concurred with

Mangudya and said the country was facing a production crisis and not a

cash crisis.