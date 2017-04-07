Source: Chinamasa refuses to bump up Zec budget – DailyNews Live

NEWS EDITOR 7 April 2017

HARARE – Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has rejected an appeal from an

election watchdog which sought permission to petition Parliament on the

“meagre” budget allocation to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) for

preparations for the crunch 2018 general elections.

Section 187 (5) of the Standing Rules and Orders of Parliament require

that petitioners on Money Bills seek authority from the Vice President or

Finance minister for permission to proceed.

Money Bills solely concern taxation or government spending.

In a February 3, letter to Chinamasa, the Election Resource Centre (ERC)

said the FinMin’s $9,7 million vote to the Zec was inadequate.

“Your request for permission to petition Parliament to reconsider Zec’s

2017 budget allocation of $9,8 million has been noted,” Chinamasa said in

March 21 reply to ERC seen by the Daily News.

“Please be advised that the budget allocation of $9,8 million, excludes

electoral requirements, and is mostly for administrative purposes.

“With regards to the electoral requirements, Treasury is already in

receipt of Zec’s request for budget support amounting to $42,3 million for

the conduct of the voter registration exercise in 2017. The requirement

will be funded from unallocated reserves in the 2017 approved national

budget and will be availed in line with the Zec’s cash flow plans.

“Furthermore, funding requirements for the conduct of the 2018 harmonised

general elections will be provided by government through the 2018 national

budget.”

As expected, the budget stuck by the broke government’s pledge to live

within its means, offering little in the way of poll preparations –

including nationwide voter registration and related election

administration exercises – despite the looming 2018 election.

This year’s spending plan had an unusually high degree of difficulty as it

effectively doubles as the launch of an unofficial election campaign as

the country hurtles towards the key local government, parliamentary and

presidential elections.

“Considering the work that Zec is constitutionally expected to administer,

it is our view that the resources availed so far are not adequate for the

electoral management body to conduct credible electoral processes,”

Tawanda Chimhini, the ERC executive director said in the letter to

Chinamasa, that was also copied to Justice minister Emmerson Mnangagwa,

the two Vice Presidents Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, the Clerk of

Parliament, the parliamentary portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and

Parliamentary Affairs, the chief whips of Zanu PF, mainstream MDC and the

smaller MDC.

“Clearly, the budget presented to Zec is not adequate to support the

election roadmap which was recently announced by the commission

chairperson, Justice Rita Makarau.

“Without adequate support, delivery of such key electoral processes like

the impending biometric voter registration, voter education and subsequent

polling is likely to compromise quality and set the ground for undesirable

disputes.”

ERC said elections were a process not an event and therefore require

sufficient preparations and funding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



