‘Corruption, insecurity driving food insecurity’

8 March 2017

BULAWAYO – Poor management, corruption and politicking are the major

drivers of food insecurity in Zimbabwe, a think-tank – Centre for Public

Engagement (CPE) – has said.

Presenting a paper on humanitarian aid in the country at a Transparency

International Zimbabwe (TIZ)-organised forum yesterday, CPE director

Samukele Hadebe said resources meant for the “vulnerable and very poor are

were being politicised and diverted”.

“Food aid remains a high risk for corrupt practices . . . hence denying

the intended beneficiaries of their rightful benefits further deepening

their vulnerability,” he said.

Hadebe said the perennial food insecurity that Zimbabweans have grappled

with for years was a direct responsibility of government.

“We are talking of the system that is failing to deliver its promises,

where poor management and corruption is now the order of the day.

“We are suffering because government has failed to improve food security

and do away with dependency in the country,” he told the gathering.

The think-tank director said several strategies dating back to the early

80s aimed at building food resilience by government, such as Free Food

Distribution Programme, Food for Work, Grain Loan Scheme, Public Works

Programme and Operation Maguta, among others, have been implemented but

“yielded nothing”.

“The issue of food security goes beyond farming but also goes to

resuscitation of industry, which becomes a governance issue again.”

Hadebe also cited internal factional politics within the ruling Zanu PF as

having a huge impact on food security.

“Food aid is intricately linked to the country’s developmental challenges

and the imbroglio of the social-economic meltdown and political impasse

caused by internal factional politics of the ruling party,” he said.

With dwindling financial resources coupled with policy inconsistencies,

“it would be foolhardy to expect that food deficit mitigation strategy

would fare any better”.

He, however, said a significant turnaround of the economy and massive

injection of capital accompanied by infrastructure rehabilitation was the

only way to reduce vulnerability and build resilience in communities for

long term food security.

