Source: Fear mounts as campaign year arrives – DailyNews Live January 10, 2017

Maxwell Sibanda

HARARE – The possibility of political violence this year is high as

political parties start campaigning for what has been described as a do or

die election next year.

Political and social analysts interviewed by the Daily News said the

pattern over the years is that all campaign years have turned violent and

this year the stakes are even higher as Zanu PF wants to retain power at

all costs while the opposition is adamant it will win the election given

the poor state of the economy and the poverty that has engulfed all

citizens across the political divide.

Political analyst Mcdonald Lewanika said 2017 is likely to be an

interesting year politically, but campaigns per se can only begin once

candidates are clear and an election period is demarcated.

“Given precedence, while there is likely to continue to be disturbances

and violence at opposition rallies, these can only intensify and occur

perhaps in greater measure once the above stated details are clear.

“So perhaps counter intuitively violence may be stemmed in 2017 through

lack of clarity on who the primary opposition candidate(s) will be thus

not providing an easy ready target for violence from the state, but

perhaps increases chances of some forms of violence stemming from possible

fights amongst the opposition.

“In all likelihood – campaigns for 2018 will begin in 2017 and we will

still see violent quashing of protests, banning and disturbances of

rallies and so on.

“As we get into 2018 it is possible that no go areas and other

restrictions of freedoms of movement, association and speech will set in

especially in far flung rural areas a few months ahead of elections, if

this happens what will determine the level of violence will be the resolve

of those barred to access the electorate and that of those barring to stop

access from occurring,” said Lewanika.

Election Resource Centre director Tawanda Chimhi said: “It always

difficult to predict the future and that should be left to those gifted

enough to do so but the behaviour of politicians is often easier to

predict based on evidence from the past.

“Elections are a livelihood issue and sadly winning elections must happen

regardless of the cost. That being said, the continued absence of a solid

and constitutional legal framework to conduct credible, free and fair

elections, a clear and exhaustive administrative framework of how to run

electoral processes and a political culture that supports constitutional

behaviour by electoral competitors, 2017 electoral processes remain

vulnerable to the excesses of very selfish and self-serving political

interests.

“The current provisions in legislative and administrative frameworks of

our elections make 2017 a year vulnerable to all the ills associated with

Zimbabwe’s electoral history.”

Chimhinhi said however there remains an opportunity to make up for time

lost and address the bulk of the vulnerabilities by strengthening election

related laws “through parliamentary processes, strengthening election

regulations and procedures through the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and

strengthening institutions supporting democracy by availing adequate

resources to them on time, supporting their independence from political

and other negative influences and supporting accountable actions in the

discharge of their duties.”

Mining activist Farai Maguwu said: “Violence works in Zimbabwe politics.

It brought Zanu PF to power and has kept Zanu PF in power since 1980. In

fact Zanu PF has not demobilised its war architecture and ideology.

“This is why they keep referring to the 1970s war during election times.

Unless and until Zanu PF is transformed into a modern democratic political

institution they will always label opponents ‘enemies’ of the people who

must be destroyed. They will most probably make it difficult for the

opposition to organize, especially in rural areas.

“The biggest likelihood of violence is between Zanu PF and People First

because at some point they walked together and used the same weapon.”

ZimRights director Okay Machisa said: “Violence is inevitable. The 2017

shall be violent and such violence as usual will have actors that belong

to the state and some within our communities. Free and fair is a dream in

Zimbabwe.”

Political analyst Earnest Mudzengi said: “I wouldn’t necessarily say I

foresee violence. But what I can say is that the elections will not be

free and fair as long as we will not have far reaching electoral reforms

that level the electoral playing field.”

Lawyer Jacqueline Chikakano said: “I think that opportunities for a freer

campaign space are there as supported by a generous constitutional

framework that upholds political rights as well as a number of other key

freedoms during such times such as freedom of expression, conscience,

assembly and association among others.

“But of course this critically depends on the extent to which these are

respected and upheld and on the extent to which the state puts in place

requisite measures to support the existence of a conducive environment. A

lot will rest also on how bold our courts are as some contests will likely

end there.

“However judging by how tough things were economically in 2016, with

shrinking employment opportunities, continued cash crisis and its related

challenges one could fairly speculate that a worsening or persistence of

the current challenges can possibly lead to a brewing of political

violence as the electorate gets desperate and are used by political

parties who often resort to vote buying through things like partisan food

distribution.

“Thus in my opinion political parties themselves pose one of the biggest

threat to the emergence of election related violence because of the level

of desperation that sections of the public will likely continue to have

going into the elections, more so considering the culture of vote buying

that has characterised past election periods,” said Chikakano.

She added: “It’s my speculation that aside from a conducive legal

environment and challenges that may be posed by related gaps, I think the

economic challenges Zimbabweans are facing will likely be the push factor

to any political violence if at all.”

Political activist Tabani Moyo said in terms of violence, anything can

happen, given the factionalism in the ruling party, it’s highly likely

that it will fuel violent means towards communities.

“You have seen the isolated cases already in Mashonaland Central,

Manicaland and Masvingo in the year 2016. As the flanking year towards the

plebiscite and gauging from history, cases of violence usually escalate as

the ruling party attempts to cordon off campaigning that encroaches into

the Zanu PF strongholds.”

Moyo said the sad situation is that the opposition is still stuck in some

world of its own, failing to read the national mood and the mechanics of

running a successful election.

“By now, we should be seeing serious political activity, founded on big

ideas and strengthening of the capacity to monitor the nuts and bolts of

elections ranging from the proposed new biometric system, ward based

voting, elections materials handling and storage etc. The onus is on the

opposition to raise the stakes very high by showcasing the systems weakens

rather than sloganeering!

“By now the opposition should be proving to all stakeholders how elections

have been successively rigged rather than blanket claims. Campaigns for

the elections should be grounded in evidence of how the past elections

were conducted and proposals on how to safeguard electoral theft.”

Moyo added that there will be serious apathy from urban voters who are

highly disenfranchised. “In addition, the opposition has never gone on a

full swing structured process of ensuring total participation in towns –

Harare and Bulawayo alone, if they all participate are adequate to kick

the ruling party out of power given the demographic profile and ensuring

that the marginal communities are fireproofed from ghost voters.”

Social commentator Rashweat Mukundu said: “The year 2018 like all other

elections in Zimbabwe since 1985 will be violent, more so as Zanu PF is

internally confused. Elements that will perpetrate violence include both

state and non-state actors, with non-state actors more fragmented as war

vets, Zanu PF youths and other organs are divided and likely to fight from

different and opposing sides.

“Intra and inter party violence will characterise 2017 to 2018. And the

focus on Zanu PF will be to control of the instruments of violence

especially the police, youth militia and military and its cadres can act

with impunity. Opposition parties will likely be at the receiving end

though potentially could perpetrate violence.”

Social commentator Barbra Mhangami said: “Political campaigns in 2017 will

be neither free nor fair. The environment where Zanu PF has politicised

the military and the police will ensure that there is violence and

brutality towards any opposition party or coalition of parties. “With food

aid likely to be coming into the country due to the drought and low farm

productivity, this aid will likely be politicized and used to `secure’

support in many rural constituencies.

“I believe that in 2016 we saw an emboldened citizenry take to the streets

in peaceful protest of tyranny and we saw police brutality much like the

brutality we saw during the apartheid in South Africa.”

Mhangami added: “We are likely to continue to see citizens take to the

streets peacefully with the same rallying cry as in 2016. Police will be

brutal as will the so called Zanu PF youths. “However I believe

Zimbabweans will never stop protesting. There has been a huge shift in

consciousness in a critical mass of the population and this shift will

spread from urban and peri urban areas to the rural population where the

majority of voters still reside. This is where the protest movements need

to go and light fires.”

Another social commentator Edinah Masanga said: “Observation of human

rights was appalling this past year as is now the modus vivendi under the

current government. Normally when we talk of human rights people are quick

to think only about physical violations of human rights but we must also

allude to the failure to provide public goods by Mugabe’s government as a

gross violation of economic and social rights which also form the core of

human rights in general.

“As for this year I see physical violence escalating because of course

this government will want to tighten its grip on the people and intimidate

them into voting for them – if at all this government was voted into power

at all.

“I think that Mugabe’s government takes all the trophies for being the

best for disenfranchising their people of the very basic human rights- the

same people they purport to stand for.”

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said: “Whenever Zanu PF’s power base is shaken

and unstable as it is right now, you can always be assured that the regime

will revert to its default mode of violence and intimidation.

“Zanu PF and violence are like inseparable Siamese twins; the one can’t do

without the other. Already there is extreme violence being witnessed in

Bikita West constituency where there will be a Parliamentary by – election

soon.

“The chances of Zanu PF winning in 2018 are zero and as such, the regime

has let loose its instruments of thuggery and terrorism; particularly in

the rural areas. But Zimbabweans shouldn’t lose hope because the

beleaguered and faction – ridden, bankrupt Zanu PF regime will be confined

to the dustbin of political history in 2018; if not sooner than that.”

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said: “The year 2017 will see more

jostling for 2018 elections. Electoral violence and voter buying and fraud

will hog the limelight. Zanu PF factional fights will continue to make

political news as much as disintegration in opposition parties makes news.

“While Mugabe’s departure has to be the drastic thing to happen for better

economic and political forecast in 2017, in opposition politics burying of

egos and coalescing against Zanu is the drastic thing required. Otherwise

we will continue with the bunch of weak opposition splinter groups that

are there for donor funds and are comfortable to hold the status of

official opposition parties.”

Legislator Jessie Majome said: “I fear 2016 politics will be characterized

by the abuse of the ruling party’s super majority to systematically

dismantle the constitution which has already started by the horrendous and

uncalled for Chief Justice provisions’ unravelling.

“More of this removal of checks and balances to concentrate de jure power

back into absolute and totalitarian rule by an imperial president is

coming- the devolution provisions, the term limits provisions, the

National Peace and Reconciliation and Media Commissions and presidential

succession provisions are not safe and many others.

“The ruling party’s factional fights will worsen and exacerbate its

failure to govern while resorting to brute force to quell swelling public

anger outpourings.

“A foul and bloody electoral mood will develop and envelope the nation

with prospects of a free election getting dimmer the more desperate the

ruling party gets in failing to quell public ire against its failed

economic policies. Citizens will get bolder to vent their anger at the

increasingly rudderless and drifting government.”

