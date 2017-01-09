Source: ‘Ghana President behind Tsvangirai’ – DailyNews Live January 9, 2017

Gift Phiri

HARARE – Ghana’s newly-inaugurated leader Nana Akufo-Addo has apparently

pledged to help opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai to ensure that

Zimbabwe stages both free and fair polls in 2018.

This emerged after Akufo-Addo and the Movement for Democratic for Change

(MDC) leader had engaged in what was described as “private but

comprehensive discussions” in Accra on Saturday regarding Zimbabwe’s rot.

Party vice president Nelson Chamisa told the Daily News by telephone from

Accra that Tsvangirai’s discussion with the

Ghanaian president had happened in the context of Saturday’s swearing-in

of the former opposition leader’s defeat of, John Dramani Mahama, in

widely-hailed elections a month ago, with the country subsequently

witnessing a rare peaceful transfer of power on a continent blighted by

political crises.

Interestingly, President Robert Mugabe, who is holidaying in the Far East

at taxpayers’ expense, was for once conspicuous by his absence at the

inauguration which was attended by Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari,

Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Equatorial Guinea leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema

Mbasogo, Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah

el-Sisi, Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leaone, Ethiopia’s Mulatu Teshome,

Idriss Deby and Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara, among other leaders.

Chamisa said the new Ghanaian president had said all African countries

must adhere to the African Union pact on free, fair and dispute-free

elections.

Describing Tsvangirai’s talks with Akufo-Addo as a “big and vital

victory”, Chamisa told the Daily News: “They discussed the 2018 election,

our politics and the economy, democracy in Africa, the lessons that can be

learnt from the Ghana elections, as well as the election stand-off in

Gambia”.

Local opposition parties, emboldened by rising public anger over Mugabe’s

and Zanu PF’s worsening misrule, hope that the forthcoming 2018 elections

will finally usher democracy in the troubled southern African country.

On his part, MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu told the Daily News yesterday

that from the briefings he had got from Accra, Tsvangirai and Akufo-Addo

had discussed a number of key topics, including the democratisation of the

African continent and the importance of holding free and fair elections.

“As the MDC, we feel greatly honoured that our leader was accorded the

opportunity to mix and mingle, as well as to compare notes with some of

Africa’s respected leaders who believe in democracy, transparency, good

governance and accountability,” he said.

