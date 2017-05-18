Source: Gokwe police ‘hire out guns to poachers’ – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 17 May 2017

HARARE – Police in Gokwe have come under fire for allegedly hiring out

unregistered fire arms and selling ammunition to poachers in a syndicate

that is threatening elephant population in the area.

This follows an investigation by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority

(ZimParks) which has led to the arrest of Zengeni Chitekete, a constable,

found in possession of four illegal fire arms.

In the report gleaned by the Daily News, which was compiled by a ZimParks

investigative officer at their Gokwe office, Richard Gutu, Chitekete was

arrested by operatives from ZRP support unit working together with

ZimParks and Matusadona Anti-Poaching Project (Mapp) while trying to hire

out one of the weapons to a known poacher.

He was, however, released by ZRP Gokwe under unclear circumstances.

“On the May 10, 2017, acting on a tip-off, we gathered information from

our reliable informer that … police base was holding a lot of

unregistered firearms which they are hiring to poachers and also selling

to would-be buyers,” the report said.

“A trap was laid after one … Zengeni had agreed to sell six rifles at $1

500 or to hire one of the firearms. We then decided for the hire and he

brought one of the firearms to our informer who requested to return it

back and bring him a better one.

“On his way to return the firearm at around 2100hrs, we then intercepted

him carrying the rifle. The support team arrested … Zengeni and a search

was conducted at his base where three other rifles were recovered.

“The accused refused to identify the owners of the rifles and a call was

made to the Dispol (a) Madondo who advised us to recover everything and

bring the constable to Gokwe. And on arrival at Gokwe time 01:00 am. They

recorded our statements and booked the exhibits on ref OB 34/05/17 they

advised us that the CR will be opened by the I/C Crime in the morning,”

the report added.

Items recovered included three 303 rifles, one 22 rifle, one magazine of

F.N Rifle with five live rounds.

The report further claims: “The following morning when we requested the

RRB and the CR of the case we were told that police are doing their

investigations first and we saw that they were now trying to cover up

since it involves a lot of people.

“Some of the rifles were taken from old people and (have spent)almost

seven years in police custody.

“We request your intervention in this matter as we have established the

source of all illegal weapons killing our beloved wildlife and taking a

police base as an amour of illegal firearms.”

Animal welfare taskforce, Mapp, who are assisting in fighting the scourge

of elephant poaching in Zimbabwe, said a well-orchestrated syndicate was

killing elephants in the area at an alarming rate.

In a statement, Mapp accused members within the police of protecting rogue

officers who were involved in the scam.

