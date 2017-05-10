Source: Govt targets 12m for HIV testing – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 10 May 2017

HARARE – Government has put in motion plans for a serious assault on HIV

by targeting a staggering 12,5 million people for voluntary testing as

part of its audacious bid to wipe out the pandemic.

The ambitious programme which is targeting almost 90 percent of the

population would be implemented under a four year plan.

This is part of a $103 million government HIV testing strategy which aims

to increase the number of people who know their status.

The testing strategy is also part of the government’s efforts to achieving

the 90-90-90 target, which seeks to have 90 percent of people with HIV

know their status, 90 percent of diagnosed people to be on treatment, and

90 percent of those on treatment to have suppressed levels of the virus in

their bodies by 2020.

In its strategy, government seeks to have two million paediatrics and 10,5

million adolescents and adults tested by 2020.

“Testing targets for children aged 0-14 years have been adapted from the

`National Accelerated Action Plan for the National Scale-up of Infant,

Paediatric and Adolescent ART in Zimbabwe:2015-2018′, updated to account

for performance in 2015 and the country’s adoption of the Start free, Stay

free Aids framework in 2016.

“Targets for adults and adolescents were set by a multi-stakeholder

consultative effort in order to ensure that 90 percent of all people

living with HIV will know their HIV status,” government said in its

strategy document.

The country has established 17 service delivery points for testing adults

to reach various populations.

Zimbabwe has an HIV prevalence rate of 13, 7 percent, and according to the

2016 national estimates, approximately 1,3 million people are living with

HIV, with 86 000 being children.

The country has been making strides in its fight against HIV/Aids despite

the current economic turmoil which health experts say has hit most of

hospitals major operations, including procuring essential drugs for people

living with the pandemic.

In the last seven years, new HIV infections have fallen by 50 percent on

the back of awareness and expanded treatment programmes.

During the presentation of his state of the nation address on HIV/Aids in

December, Health minister David Parirenyatwa announced that the country

had recorded an equally impressive drop in HIV-related deaths, which fell

from 3 000 a week to 900 during the same period.

“This reduction has been on account of the comprehensive combination of

high impact HIV prevention interventions, which include HIV-testing

services, prevention of mother-to-child (PMTC) infection, condom promotion

and distribution, treatment as prevention, behaviour change and voluntary

medical male circumcision,” Parirenyatwa said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



