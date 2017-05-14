Source: Govt to build new Harare hospital – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 13 May 2017

HARARE – Government plans to build a new hospital to replace all functions

of the old and overwhelmed Harare Central Hospital (HCH), Health minister

David Parirenyatwa (pictured) said.

HCH was commissioned in 1958 to cater for approximately 630 black African

patients.

“We agreed with the president (Robert Mugabe) and others that when you

look at Harare (Central) Hospital, it’s an exact replica of Mpilo

(Central) Hospital, both of them are very old. If you walk in the

corridors, you realise how dilapidated they are, nothing to do with the

staff that’s there, but it’s just the infrastructure,” Parirenyatwa said

while receiving a $350 000 fund for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

cardiology department from the National Oil Infrastructure Company of

Zimbabwe (Noic).

“They were built for Africans. This one (Parirenyatwa) was a European

hospital and Harare was for Africans. United Bulawayo Hospitals was for

Europeans while Mpilo was for Africans. When Independence came, the first

Health minister was Herbert Ushewokunze, he said this was nonsense and

there was no longer that segregation.

“So we agreed that Harare (Central) Hospital should be built anew, as

Harare Hospital, a modern one, with wide corridors and larger windows. And

when doctors walk with their stethoscope, it’s really respectable, but we

must do the same for Mpilo.”

The total construction value of the new hospital was not disclosed.

He said the project was part of economic blueprint Zimbabwe Agenda for

Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation (ZimAsset), which proposes

procuring essential drugs and medicines and basic infrastructural services

for referral, provincial and district hospitals.

“But this is a project that we must do. Others have accepted that we must

have two district hospitals in Harare, the other one in Budiriro and the

other one in Harare South, that’s another development. ZimAsset requires

us to build more clinics. Why more clinics? Because we will be able to

bring primary health care to get people nearer to health care services,”

Parirenyatwa said adding his ministry was “largely underfunded”

“Very much underfunded, but it’s the most important ministry in terms of

looking after your health. So whatever you do, be it mining, be it energy,

the most important thing is you must feel you are healthy,” Parirenyatwa

said.

“When we have these innovations like Noic and others, we are happy. It is

not possible that government can completely fund the health sector, but it

is possible to persuade government to look at the most disadvantaged . . .

to be able to pay for those most vulnerable people, so that they also get

care.”

