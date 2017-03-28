Source: Grace drowns Moyo, Mahoka – DailyNews Live
Fungi Kwaramba 28 March 2017
HARARE – As expected, powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe and her influential
Zanu PF women’s league yesterday sacked embattled party heavyweights
Eunice Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka from within their ranks – meaning that
it may be a matter of time before the two are in turn jettisoned
altogether from President Robert Mugabe’s warring former liberation
movement.
The move – which is likely to further fuel Zanu PF’s deadly tribal,
factional and succession brawls – prompted a stunned sympathiser of the
two ladies to tell the Daily News last night that “musha waparara”, which
loosely translated means the party is finished.
Other well-placed sources said after a marathon, all-day meeting of the
women’s league’s top 10 office bearers, Sandi Moyo and the vocal Mahoka
had been summarily booted out of the key organ, amid further reports that
discussions leading to the decision had been both “heavy and heated”.
Curiously, both Sandi Moyo and Mahoka, as well as Tabetha
Kanengoni-Malinga, the minister of State in Vice President Phelekezela
Mphoko’s office, did not attend the meeting even though all of them are
part of the league’s top 10.
While the league itself was tight-lipped about what had transpired, the
sources said an official announcement about the expulsions would be made
today – when the rest of the women’s league’s executives, including
provincial leaders, are expected to congregate in Harare.
“They (Sandi Moyo and Mahoka) have been expelled. Amai (Grace) showed her
power today and from now on they are nobodies
“Amai will chair a meeting of the women’s league top 50 at the Zanu PF
Headquarters on Tuesday, and we understand that both Sandi and Mahoka are
barred from attending that meeting,” one of the sources who spoke to the
Daily News said.
Women’s league secretary for administration, Leticia Undenge, referred all
questions to the wing’s secretary for information and publicity, Thokozile
Mathuthu, whose cellphone was not reachable last night.
“Talk to the information secretary (Mathuthu). She is the one who speaks
for the wing,” was all Undenge would say.
But in truth, the expulsion was wholly predictable as the axe had been
hovering over the heads of the two women since last week, after irate
party members held demonstrations across the country, alleging that
Grace’s former top allies had now allegedly turned to undermining the
first lady.
Mahoka, who is famed for having publicly dressed down Vice President
Emmerson Mnangagwa in front of Mugabe last year, is the women’s league
treasurer, while Sandi Moyo is Grace’s deputy.
The women’s league has been closely linked to a party faction going by the
name Generation 40 (G40), which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding
Mugabe.
In February last year, Mahoka brazenly heckled Mnangagwa – calling the
stunned VP in front of Mugabe and other bigwigs a lame duck.
Mahoka and Sandi Moyo were also among the group of women’s league members
who have been aggressively pushing for the revival of the debate about the
need for a woman to become one of Zanu PF’s two vice presidents.
Their calls for a woman to be elevated to the presidency were seen as
directed against Mnangagwa, as the appointment of Mphoko was part of the
conditions of the country’s unity accord which resulted in the post of the
second VP being reserved for senior former Zapu officials.
Sources had previously told the Daily News that it was inevitable that
Sandi Moyo and Mahoka would face the boot, after Sandi Moyo shocked the
league by allegedly openly declaring her interest in becoming the woman
Zanu PF VP, when the women’s quota system kicks in.
Party insiders also said while Mahoka had been sacrificed for “her own
demeanours” Sandi Moyo had further angered Grace by holding a defiant
press conference in Bulawayo on Thursday, in response to Wednesday’s
demonstrations against her.
Then, an emotional Sandi Moyo told the media at her hastily-arranged press
briefing that she would only resign or leave the warring ruling party at
the express insistence of Mugabe who had appointed her as a minister and
Zanu PF politburo member.
Mahoka was until yesterday in the United States on party business. Sources
said she had been sacrificed because she had become “head strong and
obstinate” within the women’s league executive, claims that she has
previously dismissed as false.
In the meantime, political analysts have warned that the sacking of Sandi
Moyo and Mahoka would likely further widen fissures in the deeply-divided
former liberation movement.
“Zanu PF is imploding right before our eyes. The party is being destroyed
by the insatiable desire of the president to remain in power, and being
too old, he is now relying on his wife who is a novice in all this, to
achieve this,” political analyst Gladys Hlatywayo said.
“At the rate at which things are going, Zanu PF might even find it hard to
rig the 2018 elections due to the lack of elite cohesion. The First Family
is stepping on everyone’s toes and now have no permanent friends.
“The opposition can take advantage of these fissures to get an upper hand
in the elections. Given the interviews the expelled duo has given thus
far, it also appears as if they are determined to fight Grace and this may
see the shifting of allegiances and them joining forces with Team
Lacoste,” Hlatywayo added.
“This is yet another sign of possible covert moves by Grace to consolidate
her grip on the women’s league through the purging of perceived opponents,
seeing that the two women were sacked without following any clear party
disciplinary procedures,” weighed in another analyst Dewa Mavhinga.
Zanu PF insiders also told the Daily News that the events of the past few
days and the firing of Sandi Moyo and Mahoka could see factional
re-alignments within the party.
They said the expulsions were also likely to further fuel the party’s
deadly succession brawls, which had gone a notch higher ever since the
nonagenarian’s 93rd birthday interview with the ZBC, in which he appeared
to slam the door shut on ambitious party bigwigs angling to succeed him.
Meanwhile, local think tank, the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI), has
warned that Mugabe was now increasingly failing to hold Zanu PF together,
as evidenced by the party’s worsening mindless bloodletting.
This really continues to come as sweet music to the ears of the long-suffering the masses of Zimbabwe. The diabolic party & its regime are now fully at war with themselves. These can only be the might works of God. All what God’s people of Zim have to do now is cease this God-given opportunity and finish off what their Almighty God has evidently almost accomplished without our involvement. But for all we know, our God expects us to stand up & do something, though ultimately He is the Alpha & Omega. Our God is not a God of laziness & freebies. We still have to stand up as men & women of Zim before these evil people are down & out.