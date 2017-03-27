Source: Grace holds axe over Moyo, Mahoka – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 27, 2017

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe will make the final call on the fate of beleaguered Zanu PF women’s league deputy secretary Eunice Sandi-Moyo and treasurer Sarah Mahoka at an executive meeting to be held this week, it has been established.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Zanu PF women’s league members held demonstrations against the two on Thursday and Friday last week, demanding that they be expelled on allegations of undermining the First Lady as well as abusing party funds.

Sources told NewsDay yesterday that Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka’s fate could be sealed this week.

“There is likely to be a women’s league executive meeting this week, most likely on Tuesday [tomorrow], where a consolidated petition against Mahoka and Sandi-Moyo will be handed over to the First Lady for a final decision,” NewsDay heard.

While officials in the women’s league remained tight-lipped on whether indeed the meeting would be held this week, Mashonaland West acting provincial chairperson Angeline Muchemeyi confirmed a consolidated petition was now in place.

“We now have a consolidated petition which chairwomen from all provinces will present before the executive on a date that is yet to be decided. The moment we are called, we will have the petition ready and will submit it,” Muchemeyi said.

Mahoka hails from Mashonaland West and the axe has been hovering over her head since her unsolicited public humiliation of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa two years ago during a gathering to welcome President Robert Mugabe at the end of his tenure as African Union and Sadc chairperson.

Women’s league secretary for information Thokozile Angela Mathuthu would neither deny nor confirm the Zanu PF organ would meet tomorrow.

“You heard these things from rumours and the nation cannot be run on rumours because if that happens, the country will collapse. I will have to first get into my [email] inbox in my laptop and see what has been sent to me so if you talk to me on Monday [today], I might have a response for you,” Mathuthu said.

Secretary for administration Letina Undenge also refused to comment.

“Ask the secretary for information [Mathuthu], we are trying to be professional and make sure people do their work. I am not going to talk about this because we will cause unnecessary chaos. As secretary for administration, my job is to supervise everyone and the league spokesperson must give you a comment. If she has a problem regarding details on any issue, she can consult me,” Undenge said.

Sandi-Moyo and Mahoka, hitherto some of Grace’s most trusted allies, seem to have been sacrificed in the intriguing power scrap rocking the ruling party.

