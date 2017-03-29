Source: Health levy comes into force – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 29 March 2017

HARARE – Government has begun deducting a five percent health levy on all

airtime purchases in a desperate bid to raise funds to acquire drugs and

equipment for public hospitals.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa proposed in his 2017 National Budget to

introduce the tax on airtime and mobile data, under the “Talk-Surf and

Save a Life” initiative.

The Treasury chief argued it had become unsustainable for both the

taxpayer and government to rely on a shrinking formal tax base and it was

“therefore, critical that all economically active individuals contribute

towards funding health services”.

The new health tax was gazetted on Friday and comes on the back of a raft

of new taxes aimed to increase the tax base and meet government’s $4,1

billion 2017 budget.

“The rate of special excise duty on airtime shall be 10 per centum (10

percent) of the sale value of airtime,” the gazette reads.

“Five per centum (five percent) of which shall be designated as a Health

Fund Levy and be credited to a fund established under section 18 of the

Public Finance Management Act . . . for the purchase of drugs and

equipment for government hospitals, provincial hospitals and district

hospitals as defined in the Health Service Act.”

The levy of five US cents for every dollar of airtime – expected to beef

up the $281 million budget allocation for the Health ministry – comes as

an added financial obligation for Zimbabwe’s mobile network operators.

This comes as medical practitioners now demand cash upfront before

attending to patients due to the none or delayed remittances by medical

aid insurers.

Consequently, the majority of patients fail to access health services,

with donors now contributing more funds than government to the health

sector.

