Source: In Pictures: From Mazowe to Concession, the story of Grace Mugabe evictees – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 29, 2017
In a show of the First Lady’s unfettered power, police continued with the eviction of villagers from Arnold Farm in Mazowe, allegedly to pave way for first lady Grace Mugabe despite a High Court order barring them from destroying the villagers’ homes.
We show you, in pictures, the journey of the villagers from Arnold Farm to Rivers Farm, where police forcibly moved them after the demolition of their houses.
An unidentified man sits in the rain after his house was destroyed by police at Arnold Farm in Mazoe to pave way for Grace Mugabe to expand her business. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
Stranded men stand before their demolished house at Arnold Farm
A woman tends to her 6 weeks old baby while sitting next to her belongings after police destroyed homes belonging to villagers at Arnold Farm
Evicted residents take shelter from the rains in under the roof of one of the demolished houses. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
A child sits under the thatched roof of one of the demolished houses. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
A woman sits on a bed with her four-week-old baby after police dumped them at abandoned tobbaco barns at River side farm in Consession, some 40km away from Arnold Farm. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
Women ponder their next move as they stand under one of the sheds at River Farm where police dumped them after their eviction from Arnold Farm
One of the evictees feeds her child after taking shelter in one of the abandoned tobacco barns at River Farm
It’s the Tangwena experience all over again. But then the Gairezi people had more guts. Anyone remembers Mapfumo’s hit song back then, “Kuyaura Kwevasina Musha”?
There you are Zimboz. Watch the much hyped “good” works of the so-called first lady, Grace Mugabe. If these are not the works of the worst evil then I wonder what could ever be. Nxaaaaaaa!
Honestly, Zimboz how can we ever continue to fold our hands quietly and allow his evil family to continue residing at and defiling our august State House.
We all know, without Robert, Grace is just another worthless kaptenta fish out of water gulping for air in the scorching sun – totally useless. So, effectively these are Robert Mugabe’s works. Destroying people’s home & leaving them to endure and/or die under the vagaries weather and all sorts of outdoor environmental forces. Surely, how can we continue to allow such a murderous dictator to continue masquerading as a State President?
What I would like to know is why are the tobacco barns at River Farm abandoned, and who is the proud owner of the farm? A minister, a judge, a general ? Why don’t you go for that one, too, Grace?