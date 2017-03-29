Source: In Pictures: From Mazowe to Concession, the story of Grace Mugabe evictees – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 29, 2017

In a show of the First Lady’s unfettered power, police continued with the eviction of villagers from Arnold Farm in Mazowe, allegedly to pave way for first lady Grace Mugabe despite a High Court order barring them from destroying the villagers’ homes.

We show you, in pictures, the journey of the villagers from Arnold Farm to Rivers Farm, where police forcibly moved them after the demolition of their houses.

