Source: Kasukuwere attack uncalled for: Misa – NewsDay Zimbabwe March 28, 2017

LOCAL Government, Public Works and National Housing minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s attacks on media practitioners are a cause for “grave concern” and uncalled for, the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe has said.

By PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Kasukuwere on Friday attacked State media journalists after being infuriated by some articles published by The Herald newspaper.

“Misa-Zimbabwe notes with very grave concern the recent attack and threats against the State owned newspaper, The Herald, by Zanu PF political commissar and Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere,” a Misa statement yesterday read.

It added: “In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Minister Kasukuwere is seen charging at and using abusive language towards a reporter from The Herald as he accuses the newspaper of pursuing a factional agenda. He goes further in the same foul language to attack the editor of the publication.”

The media organisation acknowledged that journalists were not beyond reproach, but there were ways and means to address the transgressions of the Press.

“While the media is not immune to criticism, Misa-Zimbabwe would like to categorically put it on record that the language which Minister Kasukuwere used is unbefitting of a public official. Furthermore, his abusive statements, particularly against the journalists working for The Herald, exceeds the acceptable measure of fair criticism and can be interpreted as bordering on threats to the media even when they are discharging their lawful duties,” Misa-Zimbabwe said.

“Misa-Zimbabwe urges politicians and other public officials to exercise emotional restraint when they are addressing or interacting with the public mindful of the fact that journalists have the constitutional right to cover events as they unfold without hindrance.”

Kasukuwere took issue with The Herald reporter Felex Share in an outpouring of obscenities over the articles.

Misa-Zimbabwe urged all those aggrieved by the media to approach the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe for redress. The lobby group warned that the security of journalists remained under threat given unrestrained attacks by politicians.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

More

Google

Reddit



