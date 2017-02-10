Source: Lawyers slam prisons’ failure to transport suspects – DailyNews Live

Tarisai Machakaire 10 February 2017

HARARE – Human rights lawyers have slammed the failure by Zimbabwe Prisons

and Correctional Services (ZPCS) to transport prisoners to court, saying

the development blatantly breached the constitutional rights of pre-trial

detainees.

It’s been two weeks since ZPCS has failed to bring suspects held under

their custody to court for continuation of trials or routine remand

proceedings, as its fleet is grounded.

This has clogged the Harare Magistrates’ Courts with an increasing

backlog, as most cases are continuously being postponed.

Witnesses billed to testify have been turned away since last week, with

some complaining bitterly that postponements were wasting their precious

time and resources.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights’ project attorney, Jeremiah Bamu, said

failure to bring detainees to court infringed on their right to timely

trial.

“What they are doing affects the right to a fair trial within a reasonable

time.

“It also restricts the right to liberty of those granted bail as their

warrants of liberation cannot be processed,” he said.

“Prisons should be allocated more fuel and prioritise taking prisoners to

court,” Bamu said.

“…if possible the courts may have to do special sittings in prison or

the State should consent to more bails and more accused persons must be

removed from remand and proceed by way of summons when ready,” he said.

Human rights lawyer, Obey Shava, said: “This not only affects the

prisoners but the whole system and by now, they should understand that

justice delayed is justice denied.”

“The responsible ministry should not just watch the situation go out of

hand but must impose measures that ensure that the justice system is not

inconvenienced,” he said.

Another lawyer, Kudzai Kadzere, echoed the same sentiments: “One must be

tried as soon as possible so failing to bring prisoners to court violates

the right to a speedy trial.”

Due to the crisis, those convicted from police cells or remanded in

custody are being driven to remand prisons by investigating officers.

ZPCS spokesperson Priscilla Mtembo confirmed that the prisons were

battling a worsening fuel crisis and were unable to transport suspects

to-and-from court.

“We were waiting for the procurement of fuel and hopefully tomorrow

(today) we expect to resume normal court duties.

“We regret the inconvenience that the situation has created but I can

assure you that everything will be back to normal soon,” she said.

