via Matonga exposes corrupt bigwigs 9 December 2014 by Edgar Gweshe
Former deputy Minister of Information and Publicity, Bright Matonga, has made sensational claims of how political bigwigs within Zanu (PF) abused their power and authority to engage in corrupt activities at the country’s parastatals.
Matonga, who at one time was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) disclosed that quite often, tender procedures were flouted and in some instances, the political heavies would inflate prices for personal gain.
He said attempts to resist or block the corrupt activities would lead to victimization that would, in some cases, result in arbitrary arrests. “My experience in a parastatals was that when it came to procurement of goods, people who are not at all related to that process would come and tell you to put a price of $120 000 on a bus that would be going for $90 000.
“But I would say no and they would tell you that if you do not want, they will get you arrested and I was arrested. Sometimes these people abuse the police system. They will get you arrested and then put in place a person of their choice. Corrupt people target people who are not corrupt,” said Matonga.
He was addressing journalists during a press conference held to commemorate the International Anti Corruption day.
Matonga was in 2006 arrested together with the then ZUPCO Chairman, Charles Nherera, on allegations of demanding $10 000 bribe each to Jahesh Sha who wanted a tender to supply buses to ZUPCO.
However during the time, Local Government Minister, Ignatius Chombo, who was a witness in the case, was accused of having given ZUPCO the green light to acquire buses without going to tender.
The magistrate who presided over the trail of Nherera said Chombo was a poor witness. Describing his arrest, Matonga said he was a victim of a corrupt gangster, insisting he would not “mention names”.
“I address you as a victim of a corrupt gangster that targets individuals. I have been arrested twice on corruption charges and this was caused by people who wanted to force me to act in a corrupt manner and I refused.
“I was taken to court twice and I demanded to be tried and there was no case. I made requests that f there is anyone who claims that I demanded a bribe, let him come out in the open and the person ran away,” said Matonga.
He implored the government to take a firm stance against politicians who abuse their political muscle to engage in corruption.
COMMENTS
Suddenly we see saints in Zanu pf…how amazing.
No wonder all the honest people were purged after 1980. We knew this all along but you people all made us like we were fools. You all go to hell.
Let them tell on each other. Maybe that will deter the newly elected from similar practices.
“The Chorus from SAINT BRIGHTON MATONGA”
When they did this to whites I ignored it as I am not white,now they come for me – simply not cricket.
And they are still ministers Matonga iwe wagara kumba that is what happens, loot and bootlick. I know one compnay which thought it had now swam to the show were shocked as the jumped back into the deep waters when one of the so-called Mujuru faction minister demanded 20000 for him to approve their winning bid, they could not afford so they went down under. I hear he is now sick in hospital. Look at the Chombocase one young man had an experience he will never like again. He would be driven all day around and left to go home for being suspected to be exposing Chombo’s files at the courts.
Kumzima
Not so bright just shut the f… Up. Just because you are no longer on the gravy train now you want to assume moral high ground? You looted a great orange farm with that silly wife of yours who was booting off her kith and keen. Mati madii zvenyu
Kkkkkkkkk zvakaoma