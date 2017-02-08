Minister defies govt directive to vacate mine

MINES deputy minister Fred Moyo has reportedly defied an order from his ministry to vacate a lucrative gold mine in Masvingo province.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Moyo is linked to a mining interest, Tambanashe Enterprises, which has been fighting for control of Lennox Mine for several years against Two Flags Trading despite the latter having won the ownership row.

According to documents, Moyo’s mining interests were previously under Larmona Enterprises before they were transferred to Tambanashe Enterprises.

In a letter dated January 24 this year, Masvingo acting provincial mines director, an S Mpindiwa, ordered Moyo to pull out of the disputed mine.

“Following our letter dated January 19, 2017, which notified you of our intention to cancel your certificate of registration, please be advised that mining operations and allied activities on the mining locations are, hereby, suspended with immediate effect,” Mpindiwa said.

The letter was copied to Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and ministry secretary, Francis Gudyanga.

Two Flags Trading bought the mine in 2003 from Reedbuck Investments through the liquidator, Robert Michael McIndoe, before Moyo’ firm claimed ownership of the same mine.

In 2007, the ownership wrangle was brought before the High Court in Bulawayo, where Moyo was cited as the second respondent.

Justice Nicholas Ndou ruled in favour of Two Flags Trading and ordered Moyo to stay off the property or face jail.

The court also ordered Moyo and Larmona Enterprises to pay Z$2 000 000 for each day they spent at the mine.

But, in an interview yesterday, Tambanashe Enterprises general manager, Edgar Mashindi, disputed allegations that they were mining illegally.

“This issue has already been settled and the Mines ministry, police and any other sector have been barred from visiting the mine. You need to be on the ground to see the exact picture and not those orders you are referring to,” he said.

