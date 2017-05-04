Source: Minister lies at KP – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 4 May 2017

HARARE – Mines minister Walter Chidakwa has been caught in the eye of a

storm after he lied that all the legal issues surrounding government’s

takeover of the Chiadzwa diamond fields have been completed.

This comes at a time the newly-formed government mining company – Zimbabwe

Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) – is still embroiled in legal battles

with Grandwell Holdings, which holds a 50 percent stake in Mbada Diamonds.

It is also on the back of the Daniel Shumba-led parliamentary Mines

portfolio committee’s unearthing of massive corruption and recommendation

of the expulsion of Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga.

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has since demanded Chidakwa’s resignation for

failing to run his ministry.

According to State media, Chidakwa told journalists on the sidelines of

the Kimberly Process (KP) Intercessional meetings in Perth, Western

Australia on Monday that all legal issues around the consolidation of the

diamond mining sector had been completed.

“I am very happy to note that all the legal issues have now been resolved

particularly with the Chinese in relation to the activities of Jinan and

Anjin. Jinan have already dismantled and taken away their equipment.

“All in all, we are on the right path towards consolidation. No one is

fighting with us anymore . . . what remains is the vigour to go on the

ground and be able to unlock full value, particularly on the

conglomerates,” Chidakwa said.

Barely a week ago, ZCDC, was before the High Court, after Grandwell

Holdings accused it of grabbing its property and looting its diamond ore,

amid claims that the government-owned company was failing to break even.

Grandwell Holdings accused the government-owned company of failing to

comply with a court order barring it from looting the diamond ore. The

High Court went on to give ZCDC an ultimatum to comply with the court

order or face a bar from prosecuting its appeal.

In the application, Grandwell Holdings cited ZCDC, commissioner-general of

police Augustine Chihuri and Mbada Diamonds as respondents.

“It is ordered that: pending the appeal filed by the first respondent

(ZCDC) under case number SC 159/2017, the first and second respondents

(Chihuri) and those acting on their behalf be and are hereby interdicted

from collecting, from third respondent’s (Mbada) concession area, diamond

ore mined by the third respondent, accessing areas secured by security

personnel of the third respondent or otherwise interfering in any manner

with such security arrangements in relation to the said concession area as

per interim relief granted by this honourable court on the 24th of

February 2017.

“Should the first and second respondents fail to comply with paragraph 1

above and to purge their failure to comply with the interim order granted

by Justice Tsanga on the 24th of February 2017 under case number 1290/17,

they shall be denied audience before this honourable court and any papers

filed by them shall be struck out of the record,” the court ruled.

Mbada was among one of the companies that were forced to leave the

diamond-rich fields in Chiadzwa by the government early last year to pave

way for the establishment of ZCDC.

However, the firm was granted a court order allowing its security

personnel to return to Chiadzwa and secure its equipment, diamond ore and

unprocessed diamonds kept in a vault.

